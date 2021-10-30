Pregnant women with Covid at higher risk of pre-term or stillbirth – Dr Ronan Glynn

There is also no evidence to suggest that Covid-19 vaccines affect fertility, Dr Ronan Glynn has said. Picture: Collins 

Sat, 30 Oct, 2021 - 12:45
Steve Neville

Pregnant women with Covid are at a higher risk of pre-term birth and even stillbirth than those who don't contract the virus, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer has warned.

Dr Ronan Glynn made his comments in a twitter thread as he urged pregnant women to get vaccinated.

Dr Glynn said that most pregnant women who get the virus will have mild or no symptoms and “don’t experience serious complications”.

However, he said pregnant women with Covid “are at higher risk of preterm birth, high blood pressure, postpartum haemorrhage and stillbirth than those who are not infected” with the virus.

“In addition, some pregnant women with Covid-19 will become severely unwell.” 

Dr Glynn urged anyone who was pregnant to get the Covid jab, saying that vaccines “can keep you, your baby and your loved ones, safe and out of hospital”.

“There is growing evidence that pregnant women may be at increased risk of severe illness from Covid-19 compared with non-pregnant women, particularly in the third trimester,” he said.

From June to October 2021, with a sample size of 12, Dr Glynn said:

  • 1 in 3 women aged 25-44 yrs admitted to ICU were pregnant.
  • None had been fully vaccinated.
  • 10/12 were in the third trimester.
  • 6 required mechanical ventilation.
  • 5 more women were admitted to ICU in the 6 weeks after pregnancy.

The Deputy CMO advised that even if someone has had Covid, they should still consider getting the vaccine.

“Although previous infection does provide some protection, vaccination is still recommended. If you have had laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 in the previous six months, you will only need one dose of vaccine. Covid-19 vaccines can be given at any time in pregnancy.” 

 

He added that women who are breastfeeding can get the jab without having to stop breastfeeding.

There is also no evidence to suggest that Covid vaccines affect fertility, Dr Glynn said.

“Women planning a pregnancy or fertility treatment can receive a Covid-19 vaccine and do not need to delay conception.”

He added: “There is now a growing body of evidence on the safety and effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccination – in both animal and human studies – clearly indicating that the benefits of vaccination outweigh any known or potential risks of Covid-19 vaccination during pregnancy.” 

Last week, it was revealed that the vaccination rate among pregnant women in hospitals is now at 58%.

Dr Peter McKenna, the HSE’s clinical director for the women and infants health programme, said the risks to pregnant women from Covid-19 remain extremely high.

He said that since September, “there have been 15 admissions of pregnant women in intensive care in Ireland”.

#COVID-19
