SSE Airtricity increases energy prices for third time this year 

SSE Airtricity has increased its energy prices for the third time this year, affecting about 250,000 electricity customers and 85,000 gas customers.

The energy supplier is the latest to raise prices, with more than 30 price hike announcements from Irish energy suppliers since the start of the year, and some suppliers have raised prices four times.

From December 1, the price of SSE's electricity will rise by 9.4% and the price of its gas will go up by 9.8%.

The company last increased its prices in September, when it upped the price of its electricity by 10.6% and its gas by 10.7%.

The latest increase will add about €115 a year to the average household’s annual electricity bill and €86 to the average annual gas bill.

However, when all of this year’s price hikes are taken into account, households will be paying about €300 extra a year for their electricity and €200 more for their gas.

Daragh Cassidy, of price comparison site Bonkers.ie, said the increase was expected due to “skyrocketing wholesale energy costs” and because the utility’s previous increases were less than that of its competitors.

“As we move into the darker and colder months when energy demand typically soars, many households will feel the pinch,” he added.

Mr Cassidy said the reason behind the recent price increases is because a lot of electricity is still generated from burning coal and gas.

“The price of these fossil fuels collapsed at the height of the pandemic but has increased significantly in recent months partly due to supply chain bottlenecks because of Covid. For example, the price of gas has shot up by over 200% in recent weeks,” he said.

“To make things worse, two large power plants have, until recently, been out of action for maintenance reasons: the Whitegate plant in Cork and the Huntstown plant in Dublin. Together, these usually supply around 15% or more of our electricity.”

So we have skyrocketing fuel prices, increased demand as the economy recovers, at the same time as we’re having a supply crunch. It’s all created the ‘perfect storm’ for price increases."

Mr Cassidy encouraged the public to look at switching, due to the discounts available for new customers.

"For example, the average switcher could save over €500 a year just by changing supplier, which would more than offset the price hikes."

Save 10% by lowering thermostat

Meanwhile, the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) said consumers could shave 10% off their heating bills by lowering the thermostat by just 1C.

The authority said the temperature in hallways and bedrooms should be cooler, ideally between 15C and 18C.

"Once you’ve adjusted the thermostat, use timers to control the heating in your home. Set it to have your heating on at set times when you are at home and off when you are out," it added.

Use the control on your immersion heater to heat only your water when required. By using heating controls, you can save up to 20% on your heating bill."

When cooking on the hob, the SEAI said covering pots and pans will reduce energy use.

"The lid keeps the heat in and reduces condensation in the kitchen. Use the right-sized hob for your pan – the closer the match, the less energy you use," it said.

It also suggests homemakers shouldn't boil a full kettle of water for just one cup of tea, and should instead ensure there is enough water to cover the element.

However, for more longer-term home energy reduction, the SEAI advises a home energy upgrade, which consists of a BER assessment, insulation and adding renewables such as heat pumps or solar panels.

"A home loses up to 30% of its heat through the walls and 30% through a poorly insulated attic. Investing in insulation will help to keep your valuable heat inside your home, increasing your comfort and reducing your heating bills," it said.