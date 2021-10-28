Taoiseach dismisses calls to restore contact tracing for school children despite rising cases

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has dismissed calls for a “circuit breaker” lockdown or restoring contact tracing for under 12s, despite a surge in cases among school children.

Speaking at University College Dublin on Thursday, Mr Martin said guidelines will remain in their present form despite concerns expressed about rising infections in children and a call from Nphet that extra-curricular and social activities should be curtailed.

Mr Martin appeared to disagree with Deputy Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Ronan Glynn that such activities should be curtailed this weekend by saying outdoor activities are more preferable than indoor ones.

He ruled out an extension to the mid-term break saying the Government is intent on keeping the schools open.

He said “no consideration” is being given to extending the break from school which is due to end next Monday.

When pressed by reporters, Mr Martin said he could not guarantee people will have a “meaningful Christmas”. He said he could give no guarantees when it comes to Covid-19, adding that nothing was being ruled out.

On the matter of booster shots for frontline healthcare workers, Mr Martin said a recommendation is awaited from the National Immunisation Advisory Council (Niac).

Responding to criticism about the handling of the regulations of the nightlife sector, Mr Martin said no one is being treated like 'dirt' by the Government.

Mr Martin dismissed a complaint last week from Noel Anderson, chairman of the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) who said that they had had two years of being treated like dirt, using a cruder word than ‘dirt.’

The Taoiseach three times avoided commenting over the chaotic handling of the nightclub sector’s reopening. Asked repeatedly to comment on Arts Minister Catherine Martin’s handling of the issue, Mr Martin failed to mention her.

Regulations are to be published today

It is hoped these new rules will make clear that tickets will have to be purchased electronically an hour before attending nightclubs this weekend. The sector has dismissed such proposals as unworkable.

Mr Martin said called on the LVA to moderate their language in airing criticisms.

The Government has been extremely supportive of the industry, and a lot of people within it had said that to him, the Taoiseach said.

“We need balance here.

“Public health matters, and the protection of lives matters. We've always worked with industry to work out issues and we continue to do that.

“But it has to be balanced in terms of the commentary. And I think there have been over-the-top comments made in respect of what has actually been a reopening of the sector. That was always going to be challenging. But the problem for the sector is not Government, it's Covid. It’s been Covid-19 from beginning to end, particularly in the hospitality sector.”

“I understand the frustrations and the anger, of course – if you’re in business, you want to open your business, with the people you have. But right throughout the pandemic our objective has been to keep businesses intact, through various supports such as EWSS.

"We need to try and ease economic pressures on the sector. And that's what we said yesterday,” he said.

Speaking about the spike in schoolchildren, Mr Martin said the information from Nphet was that “a lot of the transmission was in the community.”

He said it was not a “slam-dunk” conclusion that transmission was happening within schools.

“Nphet has always been consistent in saying schools are paramount in our society, and we have always taken public health advice,” he said.

“We have received no advice in relation to children’s indoor sports. And I think that, by the nature of our weather, you are going to get far more [children’s] indoor sports in the coming weeks. I would be concerned about the mental well-being of children. It is very important. We have concerns about how the whole Covid situation is adding to their anxieties,” he said.

He echoed Health Minister Stephen Donnelly by saying the booster vaccination programme for older people was going ahead and would open for the over-60s next week.