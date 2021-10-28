Ireland's live performance workforce fell by 30% over a decade 

Ireland's live performance workforce fell by 30% over a decade 

 EU research shows that Ireland's live performance sector workforce decreased by almost a third between 2010 and 2019. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Thu, 28 Oct, 2021 - 19:00
Shauna Bowers

Ireland's live performance sector workforce decreased by almost a third between 2010 and 2019, a new European report has found.

Ireland also has “significantly more” cultural sector workers on temporary work contracts compared with other workers in the entire economy.

Eurofound, a European Union research hub, published an analysis of the live performance sector across the EU member states.

It found that 10,400 people are working in the sector in Ireland, representing 0.5% of the national workforce.

Furthermore, between 0.5% and 0.9% of the total Irish Government expenditure goes to cultural services.

The report found that in most countries, the cultural workforce increased between 2010 and 2019.

However, in both Ireland and Croatia it decreased by 30% during this time period, though the report acknowledges there were “years of increases, followed by decreases”.

Non-standard employment

Musicians, actors and performers make up 20%-33% of the live performance workforce in Ireland, between 34% and 49% are employed in the running of facilities, while support staff and artistic creation each comprise between 10% and 19% of the workforce.

Across the EU, the live performance sector is characterised by “many forms of non-standard employment”.

In Ireland, 46% are employees, while 54% are workers who are self-employed or in non-standard forms of employment, the report states

“Many live performers work in the gig economy, generally characterised by atypical and sometimes very short contracts (even lasting just one day), and also by informal employment.”

The research centre also found that live performers often hold down multiple jobs in the sector.

For example, the same person might have a teaching job at a state-operated institution as a civil servant, be a member of an orchestra or theatre troupe as an employee and teach music privately to children as a self-employed worker.

Ireland is one of seven EU member states without employer organisations in the live performance sector. There are business associations in the sector, the report acknowledges.

