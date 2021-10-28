Thousands of apprentices to start training following pandemic delay

More than 4,800 apprentices waiting to begin their formal training due to a massive backlog caused by Covid-19 restrictions are on track to start by the end of this year.

There are 12,000 apprentices waiting to begin either off-the-job or workshop-based training.

This compares to 9,743 apprentices waiting for any duration for off-the-job training at the end of August.

The current backlog for off-the-job, or workshop-based, training is being addressed, according to Niall Collins, the Minister of State for Skills and Further Education.

Mr Collins was responding to a parliamentary question put to him by Rose Conway Walsh, the Sinn Féin spokeswoman for Higher and Further Education.

“Over 4,800 apprentices currently on a waiting list, 40% of those waiting for off-the-job, or workshop-based, training are on track to commence their training by the end of 2021.”

Mr Collins added that 100% will be returned to workshop-based training in 2022.

To address the backlog, €17 million has been set aside, he added. This includes €5m for additional places in training facilities and to assist with the emergency response to the training backlog for phase 2 training, and €12m for additional places in phases 4 and 6 training delivered by the higher education institutes.

New university

Meanwhile, the establishment of the country's fourth Technological University (TU) has been announced. Simon Harris, the Minister for Further and Higher Education, announced the new TU for the West and North West.

This follows an application from Galway-Mayo, Sligo, and Letterkenny Institutes of Technology. Its establishment will see Donegal, Sligo, and Mayo becoming university towns for the first time, with multiple campuses across Castlebar, Galway City, Killybegs, Letterfrack, Letterkenny, Mountbellew, and Sligo.

“This new technological university will increase higher education access, drive enhanced regional development and increase opportunities for students, staff, business and enterprise, and local communities,” said Mr. Harris.

“Its establishment will allow people in the furthest flung corner of the island through digital connectivity to obtain a university degree in their home places.”

The “final piece in the national TU jigsaw” is a university for the South East, Mr Harris said, adding that he will be making his decision on the TUSEI consortium application in the coming days.

The next steps in the TU legislative process require the mnister to bring forward a draft order establishing the appointed day on which the new technological university will be legally established. Students graduating in the 2021-2022 academic year will do so with university qualifications.