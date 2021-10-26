Boost to construction workers' minimum wage 

The construction sector will have new minimum pay rates from early next year after the Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail Damien English formally approved a recommendation from the Labour Court.

The recommendation came after an application for a terms and conditions review by the Batu, Connect, Opatsi, Siptu and Unite unions.

The Labour Court found minimum wages in the sector should improve from February 1 with:

A craftsperson being paid €20.52 an hour;

A Category A worker making at least €19.91 an hour;

A Category B worker making €18.47.

Apprentices will be paid 33%, 50%, 75% and 90% of the craftsperson's pay in the four years of their training.

An hourly rate of €14.93 will apply for two years after for all new entrant operative workers who are over the age of 18 and entering the sector for the first time.

The rates will go up again in February 2023. From that point, a craftsperson's minimum wage will be €21.09 and Category A and B workers' minimum wage will go to €20.47 and €18.99 per hour, respectively.

Sick pay scheme

There will also be increases in pension contribution rates and the need for all employers to have in place a sick pay scheme for each employee covered.

Mr English said the approval would mean a more stable industry.

“These measures are an important step in securing stability and growth in this crucial sector of the Irish economy," he said.

"This order will protect the working conditions of workers in the construction sector; will underpin continued good relations between workers and employers in the sector; and will help maintain the attractiveness of this sector as a viable career option.”

This is the third such recommendation from the Labour Court in the construction sector and a Sectoral Employment Order (SEO) will be drafted by Mr English for approval in the Dáil and Seanad in the coming weeks.