Record-breaking Lotto jackpot rolls on for ninth time

Once again there was no winner of the record-breaking Lotto jackpot of over €19 million.
This means the jackpot, which is capped at €19,060,800, will roll on to Saturday's draw.
Over 166,000 players won prizes in tonight's Lotto and Lotto Plus draws.
The top prize won tonight was the Match 5 prize of €22,872 which was won by 35 players.
The numbers pulled in the main draw were 3, 11, 25, 32, 40 and 45. The bonus number was 5.
There were no winners of the top prizes in the Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 draws of €1m and €250,000 respectively.
The Lotto Plus 1 numbers were 2, 9, 12, 14, 17 and 25. The bonus number was 22.
The Lotto Plus 2 numbers were 5, 6, 9, 13, 20 and 38. The bonus number was 42.