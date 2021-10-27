Record-breaking Lotto jackpot rolls on for ninth time

Record-breaking Lotto jackpot rolls on for ninth time

Over 166,000 players won prizes in tonight's Lotto and Lotto Plus draws.

Wed, 27 Oct, 2021 - 21:21
Michelle McGlynn

Once again there was no winner of the record-breaking Lotto jackpot of over €19 million.

This means the jackpot, which is capped at €19,060,800, will roll on to Saturday's draw.

Over 166,000 players won prizes in tonight's Lotto and Lotto Plus draws.

The top prize won tonight was the Match 5 prize of €22,872 which was won by 35 players.

The numbers pulled in the main draw were 3, 11, 25, 32, 40 and 45. The bonus number was 5.

There were no winners of the top prizes in the Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 draws of €1m and €250,000 respectively.

The Lotto Plus 1 numbers were 2, 9, 12, 14, 17 and 25. The bonus number was 22.

The Lotto Plus 2 numbers were 5, 6, 9, 13, 20 and 38. The bonus number was 42.

Read More

Gardaí intervene at eviction at Dublin property

More in this section

FILE PHOTO Defence Forces Vice Admiral Mark Mellett has claimed that climate change is the greatest threat to Ireland, in an int 'Dublin green agenda' will finish Fine Gael, former minister says
Gardaí intervene at eviction at Dublin property Gardaí intervene at eviction at Dublin property
Updated Status Orange rain warning issued for three counties Updated Status Orange rain warning issued for three counties
Afghanistan

Coveney hails exit of 12 Irish residents from Afghanistan

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices