Coveney hails exit of 12 Irish residents from Afghanistan

People boarding a flight to Qatar from Kabul airport last month. Today, 12 Irish residents left Afghanistan on a specially arranged flight. Picture: AP Photo/Bernat Armangue

Wed, 27 Oct, 2021 - 21:08
Noel Baker

Another 12 Irish residents have left Afghanistan on a specially arranged flight and have been met in Doha by Irish officials. 

The Department of Foreign Affairs announced the successful departure of the Irish residents on Wednesday evening and said the group consisted of three family groups of four adults and eight children. 

It brings the total number of Irish residents to have left the country to more than 106, although some still remain.

They travelled from the Afghan capital, Kabul, to Doha, the capital of Qatar, on Tuesday evening.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the group was met there by a department official for an assessment of their needs before they travel on to Ireland.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney hailed the operation, which comes more than two months after the fall of Kabul to a resurgent Taliban in mid-August, and amid a heightening humanitarian crisis in the country.

“The successful evacuation of this group of residents from Afghanistan is very welcome," said Mr Coveney. "I am pleased that they will now be able to safely return to their homes here in Ireland.

“We have managed to evacuate 106 Irish citizens and a number of residents, including those now being assisted, since the start of the current crisis in Afghanistan. I would like to thank the government of Qatar for their continued assistance in securing flights to Doha.

“We are in contact with the limited number of Irish citizens and residents who remain in Afghanistan and who wish to leave. We will continue to work with our key partners to secure their safe passage out of Afghanistan.”

'Children are going to die', UN agency warns as Afghanistan verges on collapse

