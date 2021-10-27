Updated Status Orange rain warning issued for three counties

A previous rain warning has been upgraded by Met Éireann this evening as significant rainfall is forecast.

Following heavy rain throughout Wednesday, counties Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow can expect further rainfall overnight resulting in flooding in some areas.

The Status Orange warning for the three counties is effective immediately and will remain in place until 6am on Thursday.

Met Éireann has issued four other Status Yellow rain warning as large swathes of the country will be lashed with rain tonight.

Heavy and persistent rain has been forecast for Cork with the yellow warning in place until 3am on Thursday. The rainfall is likely to result in localised flooding.

A similar warning is in place for Co Kerry and that will remain in place until 1am Thursday.

The Status Yellow rain warning for Kildare, Laois and Tipperary is in effect until 6am on Thursday morning as is the warning for Carlow and Kilkenny.

The significant rainfall over throughout the day and into the early hours of tomorrow comes with a risk of localised flooding and drivers are being encouraged to take extra care as there will be tricky conditions in some areas.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week and Thursday will remain wet with spells of rain continuing into Friday. However, Friday will see some brighter and sunnier spells as well.

Conditions will remain unsettled over the weekend with further spells of rain and temperatures turning cooler.