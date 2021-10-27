Ireland tops global Covid Resilience Ranking as vaccinations curb deaths

Ireland has topped a global Covid Resilience Ranking for a second consecutive month, benefiting from reopening as vaccinations curb deaths, according to Bloomberg.

However, Bloomberg did caution that "Ireland has been burnt on reopening before, easing curbs prematurely late last year which triggered a surge in cases."

The Bloomberg ranking is a monthly snapshot of where the virus is being handled most effectively with the least social and economic upheaval across 53 global economies.

The ranking is based on progress on vaccination, the severity of the lockdowns and restrictions in place, as well as access to travel metrics.

This is the second month Ireland has come out on top despite the rising number of Covid cases here over the last two weeks.

Cautious reopening

The Bloomberg team described the Irish reopening as cautious, noting bars and restaurants are only open for vaccinated customers. They said the high vaccination rate has “weakened the link between infection and deaths”.

“Hospitalisations are at about a quarter of what they were in a January outbreak,” the ranking states.

Ireland’s economic situation is also seen as strong, the ranking states.

“It (Ireland) also benefited from a jump in gross domestic product thanks to the success of multinationals operating there, though that may mask a lacklustre domestic economy,” Bloomberg found.

The ranking highlights the extremely high vaccination rate in Ireland, signs of a rapid economic rebound and the recent decisions to continue loosening restrictions and travel.

Spain and the United Arab Emirates follow closely behind Ireland for a so-far successful re-opening.

However, Bloomberg did take note of the rising cases here and elsewhere in Europe.

Looking to the winter, they said about Ireland that “weekly Covid fatalities hover in the double digits.” Bloomberg stated: “the country has been burnt on reopening before, easing curbs prematurely late last year which triggered a surge in cases. With daily cases currently at their highest level since January, Ireland’s continued success will depend on widespread vaccination severing the link between easing curbs and virus spread.”

The plan to extend the vaccine booster programme to all over-60s is included in the current positive ranking.

Unstable situation

Additionally, Bloomberg warned the European situation is not stable, saying: “the looming northern-hemisphere winter, along with loosening Covid curbs globally, will test the strategy of vaccinated reopening. Already, places like Ireland, the U.K. and Belgium are seeing a worrying uptick in cases as the weather cools.” Other European countries including Romania, Belgium and the UK moved down the rankings as cases rise rapidly in those areas, particularly in Romania where the vaccination rate is very low.

“Prime Minister Boris Johnson predicted a difficult winter as Covid puts additional pressure on the medical system, with hospitalisations and death rates on the rise,” Bloomberg said of the UK.

Southeast Asian countries continue to rank lowest, with Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines in the bottom six for a third month.

Singapore fell 20 spots as cases rise there and vaccination slows after an initially strong roll-out.