Renewables overtake fossil fuels as EU's main power source

Renewable energy has overtaken fossil fuels as the main power source across the EU for the first time.

The State of the Energy Union report from the European Commission showed that in 2020, renewable sources generated 38% of electricity, compared to 37% for fossil fuels, and 25% for nuclear.

EU greenhouse gas emissions, which include international aviation, were down 31% compared to 1990, the report said.

The Commission said this was due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on energy consumption but also due to continued decarbonisation trends.

In 2019, air pollution was still responsible for about 400,000 premature deaths in the EU, with regional variations often reflecting energy consumption patterns such as the use of coal or biomass for domestic heating, the report said.

Total energy subsidies in the EU came to €176bn in 2019, the report said. Energy subsidies are described as measures taken to assist organisations, usually by governments.

Despite the EU’s commitments to phase out fossil fuel subsidies, they are not declining sufficiently, the Commission warned. Fossil fuel subsidies have already increased in 11 member states since 2015, it said.

"Fossil fuel subsidies, which represent around 30% of total energy subsidies, dropped slightly in 2020 to €52bn from €56bn in 2019, due to lower energy consumption in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Considering that GDP and energy consumption dropped in 2020 at a similar pace, there is no clear trend for a decrease in the level of fossil fuel subsidies in spite of the EU’s international commitment. Accordingly, as the economy picks up and fossil fuel consumption rebounds, the EU needs to step up efforts to avoid returning to pre-pandemic subsidy levels," the State of the Energy Union report said.

In contrast, renewable energy received €78bn in subsidies, up by 8% since 2015, the data show. "Energy efficiency subsidies continued to grow, to €16bn in 2019 and €17bn in 2020, up by almost 50% since 2015," it said.

The EU is the global leader in the wind sector, but competition remains fierce, the Commission said.