Covid has 'inflamed' health inequalities – Social Justice Ireland 

Covid has 'inflamed' health inequalities – Social Justice Ireland 

Chief executive of Social Justice Ireland Dr Seán Healy: 'The legacy of the pandemic could continue to impact member states with weaker or more unequal health provision leading to increased health problems among those who have missed out on treatment as a result of the pandemic.' File picture: Eric Luke / The Irish Times

Tue, 26 Oct, 2021 - 05:00
Shauna Bowers

The Covid-19 pandemic has “inflamed” already existing health inequalities in EU member states, a new report has found.

Social Justice Ireland publishes a report on Tuesday that examines the pandemic’s impact on healthcare accessibility.

It found a downward trend in unmet need for healthcare across the EU.

“Unfortunately, there has been an enormous rise in reported unmet medical needs – jumping from one-in-50 in 2019 to closer to one-in-five in 2020,” the report states.

“The most recent data confirms a dramatic increase in pre-pandemic trends of rising unmet health needs among those on low incomes.” 

Large inequalities in life expectancy persist not only by gender – women still live nearly 5.5 years more than men on average – but also by socioeconomic status, the report states.

On average across EU countries, 30-year-old men with a low education level can expect to live about seven years less than those with a university degree or the equivalent.

Large inequalities also exist in how people experience chronic disease.

In the EU, 27% of people aged 65 and over in the highest income quintile reported at least two chronic diseases, compared with 46% for those in the lowest income quintile.

Key challenges

A majority of member states – 22 in total – now face key challenges around the provision of accessible and cost-effective healthcare, it concluded.

Michelle Murphy, research and policy analyst at Social Justice Ireland said: "The issue of access to healthcare and of reducing health inequalities has come absolutely central to ensuring an effective, equitable and lasting recovery."

Dr Seán Healy, chief executive of Social Justice Ireland, highlighted the discrepancies between those on higher incomes, compared with people on low-incomes.

“Despite incremental improvements in recent years, it remains clear that low-income people are amongst those, along with certain other groups, who will require a special focus to ensure that they benefit from general improvements as part of the wider post-pandemic recovery,” he said.

“In terms of unmet health needs within the EU, there is a clear income gradient. The legacy of the pandemic could continue to impact member states with weaker or more unequal health provision leading to increased health problems among those who have missed out on treatment as a result of the pandemic.”

Read More

Health system facing 'most difficult winter for many years'

More in this section

Fresh calls for action on scrambler bikes after hit and run Fresh calls for action on scrambler bikes after hit and run
Military accident Man, 40s, seriously injured after hit-and-run collision in Galway
Cop26 - Glasgow Government warned of 'grave consequences' of failure to reduce greenhouse emissions
healthcareOrganisation: Social Justice Ireland
Covid has 'inflamed' health inequalities – Social Justice Ireland 

'Very significant challenge' for Ireland to reduce emissions by 51% in 10 years - Climate council

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices