Fresh calls for action on scrambler bikes after hit and run

There have been fresh calls for action to be taken against scrambler bikes after a young pedestrian suffered serious injuries in a hit-and-run incident.

The victim, a young woman in her 20s, was put into an induced coma to determine the nature and severity of the injuries, while gardaí continue their hunt for the driver of the scrambler.

The incident happened on Sunday night in Darndale, north Dublin — the same area where a man received devastating brain injuries over three years ago when he was struck by a scrambler bike.

Government has promised new laws

Scramblers and quad bikes have been involved in a number of serious incidents in communities across the country and have resulted in a number of private members’ bills in the Dáil.

The Government announced last February that new laws would be brought in, which promised to give gardaí more powers.

Sinn Féin councillor Larry O’Toole, who lives in Darndale, said he has spoken to the family.

“I rang and spoke to the family of the young lady, just to offer my support. She’s still in a bad way,” Mr O’Toole said.

He said he has also contacted the Garda Superintendent in Coolock Station and the local Dublin City Council manager:

We’re going to meet this week and sit down and discuss what can we do about this — this is a serious injury and we have to step up.

In June 2018, Ilabek Avetian was lying on the grass on Darndale Park with his girlfiend Anzhela Kotsinian, when a scrambler bike crashed into him, inflicting catastrophic brain injuries.

“One incident is too many,” said Mr O’Toole. “This is a problem across the city and other cities.”

Gardaí highlight the danger posed by scrambler bikes

Last June, senior gardai in Cork said scramblers and quad bikes pose an "immense danger" to the public in parts of the city.

Mr O'Toole said the Government needs to bring in legislation to give more powers to gardaí, but said gardaí also have to step up: “There’s no use just saying it’s impossible to apprehend them — they have to find some way.”

He also pleaded with parents not to purchase scrambler or quad bikes this Christmas.

In a statement, the Garda Press Office said a “serious hit and run” occurred on Priorswood Road at around 11.15pm, when a scrambler bike collided with a female pedestrian.

"The pedestrian, a woman aged in her 20s, was taken to Beaumont Hospital where she is currently receiving treatment for serious injuries,” the statement said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Hit and run in Co Galway

Gardaí in Galway are investigating a separate hit and run incident, in which a male pedestrian, aged in his 40s, was seriously injured.

A car struck him on the R336 Road between Furbo and Spiddal at around 8.30pm on Sunday.

Anyone with information can contact Salthill Garda Station on 091 514 720 or the Garda Confidential Line.