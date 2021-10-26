Health watchdog calls for 'urgent' reform of health information system

Health watchdog calls for 'urgent' reform of health information system

The Hiqa report makes six recommendations across strategy, leadership, legislation, workforce, standards, and health information infrastructure needed to establish an effective and efficient national health information system. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

Tue, 26 Oct, 2021 - 00:05
Shauna Bowers

The most significant gaps in our health and social care system are the “major deficiencies” that exist around the collection, use, and sharing of information, the country's health watchdog has said.

The Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) has issued a report which calls for “urgent” reform of the health information system in Ireland.

The report, published today, makes six recommendations across strategy, leadership, legislation, workforce, standards, and health information infrastructure needed to establish an effective and efficient national health information system.

Rachel Flynn, Hiqa’s director of health information and standards, said every time a patient visits their GP, attends a hospital, a specialist, or even gets a blood test — health information is being created.

“This valuable data is usually managed on different electronic systems or is paper-based, which is inefficient and can impact on people’s safety,” she said.

“Our frontline staff require high-quality, timely, and accurate patient information to ensure the best possible care is being provided.”

Urgent reform is needed, otherwise Irish health and social care services will remain inefficient and ineffective.

The report highlights some areas of good practice, including high levels of ICT use in general practice, the national eReferrals programme, and the national information medical imaging systems.

“However, Ireland still lags behind countries internationally in terms of health information and this report has identified significant gaps,” the report states.

“There is a lack of appropriate governance structures, policy and legislation at a national level. 

"Hiqa recognises that the implementation of any health information system is extremely complex and challenging.” 

In Ireland, there is no single entity to ensure coordination of the information at a national level.

This leads to an “overall lack of accountability and coordination” for information across the Irish health and social care system, the report states.

Ms Flynn said: “We believe that an entity should be established to provide strategic leadership and governance for health information outside of the HSE. This needs to be adequately funded and resourced.

Legislation is needed as, currently, no overarching legal framework exists for the collection, use, and sharing of health information. 

Hiqa acknowledges that the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccination programme has been “exceptionally successful by international standards”, but notes that it required a new system to support its implementation.

“The absence of a digital system to manage not just Covid-19 vaccinations, but all vaccination programmes was notable,” Hiqa said.

“During the cyberattack on the HSE, our health service returned to paper records and suffered from increased waiting lists and rescheduled appointments, which had an impact on people’s safety.” 

It added: “This clearly demonstrates that our health service cannot operate without health information and that IT security must be enhanced.”

