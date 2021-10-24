371 nurses and midwives got Covid-19 in last month

Pressure is mounting on the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) to approve the rollout of booster jabs for healthcare workers.

It has been confirmed by the HSE that over 1,800 healthcare workers are currently out of work with Covid, or because they were a close contact of a confirmed case.

HSE chief Paul Reid warned that this figure will soon rise to 2,000.

Figures published by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) showed that as the number of Covid infections among healthcare workers rises, nurses and midwives account for the majority of cases.

In the last month, over 371 nurses and midwives were infected with the coronavirus representing over 26% of all healthcare workers infected.

The Department of Health confirmed 1,725 further cases of Covid-19 as hospitals come under increasing pressure.

There are currently 473 Covid patients being treated in hospital with 24 patients hospitalised over a 24 hour period.

There are currently 97 patients with the virus being treated in the county's intensive care units - up four on yesterday.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has written to the Chief Medical Officer and the Chair of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee calling for Covid-19 vaccine boosters to be provided to frontline healthcare workers.

There is growing concern as the infection rate both in the community and among healthcare workers continues to go in the wrong direction.

Ahead of what Mr Reid has said will be "one of the most difficult winters we faced for many years", those working in healthcare settings on the frontlines are requesting an immediate decision to include frontline healthcare workers in the vaccine booster programme.

"Nurses and midwives are now exhausted from working since February 2020 in this pressurised environment, wearing PPE and in many instances unable to avail of annual leave due to high absence levels," said INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha.

We know exhaustion adds to their vulnerability and coupled with exposure to very high levels of this virus in their workplace, it is now imperative that they are afforded the maximum protections available including booster vaccines."

People over the age of 60 have been recommended to receive a booster jab and many of those people would have received the AstraZeneca vaccine early this year - as did many healthcare workers.

As there is no issue surrounding supply or available vaccinators, the INMO said their frontline workers should be prioritised for the booster.

"The State must ensure that frontline healthcare workers are extended every possible protection at this very worrying time where our members are working in precarious circumstances, and in addition are dealing with, and preparing to escalate their efforts to manage, the worrying trend that the disease is following in our healthcare settings."

The health service cannot afford to have huge numbers of nurses and midwives out of work due to infection at a time when hospitals are overcrowded and there are record numbers on waiting lists, said Ms Ní Sheaghdha.

Also speaking today, the chairperson of the Irish Medical Organisation said it is vital that healthcare workers receive a third jab soon as it has been approximately eight months since they were first vaccinated.

"All it would take is one healthcare worker. For their immune response to be not as good and that would be a danger to the people they are treating. Therefore, I think it is essential that healthcare workers are vaccinated," said Dr Denis McCauley.