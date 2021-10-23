Record-breaking €19.6m lotto jackpot up for grabs for seventh time tonight

For a record-breaking seventh time, the highest ever national lottery jackpot is up for grabs in tonight’s draw.

The top prize of €19.06m has been now rolling since Wednesday, June 9.

The amount is so high that it has now been capped, meaning no additional money can be added to the pot until it has been won.

The funds that would normally go to the jackpot will instead be distributed to the next prize tier in which there is a winner.

With no winners in last Wednesday's draw, thirty players from sixteen different counties benefited from the prize flow down to the Match 5 tier.

The thirty players came to within just one number of the life-changing jackpot to win €29,273 each in the midweek draw.

So far this year, there have been five outright winner’s of the top lotto jackpots, but tonight's jackpot, if won, would be the biggest by quite some margin.

"A potential winner of the €19,060,800 in tonight’s draw would become the highest Lotto jackpot winner that we have ever seen in Ireland as well as the country’s newest multi-millionaire,” said a National lottery spokesperson.

"We are urging players hoping to celebrate tonight to purchase their tickets early and to avoid queues where possible if purchasing in-store ahead of the 7.45pm cut-off time for sales.

"Tickets can also be purchased through the National Lottery app or at www.lottery.ie," the spokesperson added.