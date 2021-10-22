Status yellow rain warning for Cork on Saturday of Jazz Weekend

As revellers in the Rebel County prepare for the Jazz Weekend they will do well to remember an umbrella tomorrow.

A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for Cork and Kerry with heavy rain forecast.

The warning will come into effect at midday on Saturday and will remain in place until midnight.

Met Éireann has warned that “a spell of heavy rain on Saturday afternoon and evening may lead to localised flooding”.

The rest of the country will see rain on Saturday too. Showers will develop in western coastal counties and will spread eastwards to all areas through the afternoon and early evening.

As night falls, the rain will clear eastwards into the Irish Sea with scattered showers following from the west.

Sunday will be a mixed bag with bright spells and showers.

The showers will “be frequent across the west and north of the country with some heavy downpours possible”.

Sunday night will see showers “confined to Atlantic coastal counties with good clear spells developing elsewhere”.

Bank Holiday Monday will be a “fresh day” with sunny spells and scatter showers throughout.

The best of the sunshine will be across the east and south of the country with the showers most frequent in the west and north, according to Met Éireann.

However, rain will set in for the evening.

“Early on Monday night, rain will develop in the southwest, extending nationwide overnight.”