Security of ministers and TDs under review after protests outside homes 

A major review into the security of ministers and TDs is underway in light of recent protests outside the homes of leading politicians and the killing of British Tory MP David Amess, the Irish Examiner can reveal.

It is understood that a joint review involving the Department of Justice and An Garda Síochána was commenced in recent weeks and is examining current protocols and security measures, according to senior Government sources.

It is understood that the main focus has been on ministerial security, but on foot of the murder of Mr Amess, it is being widened to explore protection measures for the 160 members of Dáil Éireann.

A meeting between Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and the Oireachtas Commission, headed by Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl, is scheduled for the coming weeks and the security matter is set to top the agenda.

Since 2011, most Cabinet ministers no longer have Garda protection details. Only the Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Justice Minister Heather Humphreys, and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney retain Garda escorts.

Sources have said it is too early to know if Garda escorts for all ministers will be restored.

Speaking in Brussels, Mr Martin said security for all TDs should be reviewed in light of the killing of Mr Amess.

'Intimidation unacceptable'

Speaking one day after protesters gathered outside Mr Varadkar’s home, Mr Martin said intimidation of public representatives is unacceptable, adding that he has been accosted in the street and people have turned up at his family home in Cork.

"I think we do need to review it, in terms of what security is required," said Mr Martin.

"No one wants an obtrusive or over-the-top security presence around politicians. It's part of our ecosystem of politics to have clinics, to have that interaction with people on the ground, which is a very positive feature of Irish politics and we have to protect that.

"I think we need to be careful. On the physical security side, we have to keep an eye on it."

He spoke of his personal experience of being the object of such protests in the past.

"I don't think people should turn up to someone's home, we've all experienced that and over many protests," he said.

"I've never made a big deal about it but they've been different protests, that haven't been violent, I've been around for a long time in different ministries. One tries to deal with it,” he said.

Mr Martin spoke of the importance of politicians being accessible to their constituents.

“I always make a point of walking my streets. I will keep going.

I think it's absolutely essential that we don't lose the ground and don't lose the street as elected representatives.”

Speaking in Limerick, Mr Varadkar said he agreed to the need for a review.

“I certainly agree with the Taoiseach on that," said Mr Varadkar. "I have always had a lot of confidence in the gardaí and in the special protection unit. I very much trust in them to make the right decisions and to provide whatever level of security they think is appropriate.”

When asked if he had ever faced a credible threat to his life, he replied: “We’re not supposed to discuss security matters, if that’s okay, so I’d prefer not to answer.”

However, Mr Varadkar said that while he obviously was in favour of keeping public representatives safe, he added, “we also don't want to be in a security bubble either where we are cut off from our constituents and from people”.

A Garda spokesman said he could not comment on matters relating to security.

However, it is understood that the force has conducted reviews of all recent protests, including those outside Mr Varadkar’s Dublin residence, to examine the potential for prosecution and to determine appropriate responses.

In a statement to the Irish Examiner, the Department of Justice said it and An Garda Síochána keep all security matters, including the security of public representatives, under constant review.

Political parties, too, have stepped up their defence against abuse, especially in terms of online abuse.

A Fine Gael spokesman said abuse of and threats to politicians can come in many forms but predominantly on social media. The party says it will not tolerate any threats against its representatives, staff, and volunteers.