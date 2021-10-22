Tickets to be needed for nightclubs with guidelines to be reviewed in three weeks

Standing at gigs will be allowed under new guidelines issued this evening, but nightclubs will have to be all-ticket from next week.

The anomaly of dancing being allowed in nightclubs but not at gigs was criticised when the latest easing of restrictions was announced on Tuesday, but has been rectified after a meeting between Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Minister Catherine Martin and the sector this evening.

Ms Martin formally announced revised reopening plans for the hospitality and live entertainment sectors, which will take effect from today.

She said that while the “viable return of the night time economy” is welcomed by business and staff, Covid “is still a real threat to our society”.

For nightclubs, Ms Martin confirmed that they can reopen with full capacity and dancing without masks will be allowed.

Live music events can have a standing capacity of 1,500 and full capacity if the event is fully seated.

A Covid cert is also required for admission to all venues operating for the purposes of live entertainment and nightclubs.

Ticketing is required, for the purposes of contact tracing, for all nightclubs and venues and will be the subject of regulations to be put in place next week, Ms Martin confirmed.

Face coverings are still required at all times for employees in front-facing roles, and by all patrons other than when they are seated at their table or when dancing, drinking or eating in permitted live entertainment or nightclub venues.

Ms Martin confirmed that restrictions on opening hours on licensed premises have been removed and weddings can operate without any capacity restrictions.

The Minister said that the guidelines “are necessary to balance public health while also facilitating the reopening of all sectors”.

She added: “It is vitally important that each venue operator utilises their skilled health and safety expertise, and exercises judgement and caution with due regard to protecting public health.”

Ms Martin confirmed that the measures will be reviewed in three weeks.