'If it feels like an unsafe environment, leave' warns CMO as 2,466 new cases confirmed

Health officials have confirmed that there have been 2,466 new cases of Covid-19 reported today.

Some 457 Covid patients are hospitalised, up nine from yesterday, while 90 patients with the virus are in intensive care.

The number of people in intensive care is up two from yesterday after it jumped from 74 on Tuesday.

Dr Tony Holohan has called on individuals to know and act on the basic measures to limit the spread of Covid-19.

The Chief Medical Officer said that if people feel unsafe in an environment while out over the Bank Holiday they should leave.

“The Bank Holiday weekend will bring increased levels of socialising across the country," said Dr Holohan.

"With the current trajectory of the disease in Ireland it is important that every individual knows and acts on the basic measures to limit the spread of Covid-19.

“Keep social distance, wear a face mask appropriately, wash your hands regularly and manage your contacts.

"If you are meeting indoors with others, ensure the room is well ventilated, avoid crowded situations and if it feels like an unsafe environment, leave."

Dr Holohan urged people to "be mindful of the symptoms of the disease" and to self-isolate immediately and seek a PCR test if you do develop symptoms.

He also reminded people that walk-in vaccination centres will be open over the long weekend. Anyone over the age of 12 can be vaccinated in the centres.

"I strongly encourage anyone who has not yet attended for their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, or second dose if it is due and you have yet to receive an appointment, to avail of these vaccination centres this weekend.

"You can also register for a vaccine appointment online or by phone, or book an appointment with a participating pharmacy. These vaccines are very safe and effective at protecting against the worst effects of Covid-19.”

Earlier today, the Taoiseach said the Government has concerns over Covid-19 heading into Christmas.

Micheál Martin echoed the comments of the head of the HSE, Paul Reid, who said he was "quite nervous" of the impact of the pandemic on the health service heading into winter months.