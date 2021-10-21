HSE defends ending contact tracing for asymptomatic children

The cessation of automatic contact tracing for asymptomatic children under the age of 12 does not impact on the notification of outbreaks in schools, the HSE has claimed.

It comes as new data shows that 28 outbreaks have been recorded in schools since the testing and tracing of asymptomatic children stopped in September, compared to 179 in the three weeks prior.

To date, more than one in four (26%) notified outbreaks associated with schools, and almost one in four (24%) outbreaks associated with childcare facilities, involved only two linked cases, the HSE said in a statement in response to queries from the Irish Examiner.

"These limited transmission events may now be less likely to be detected, particularly if cases remain asymptomatic," it stated.

The risk of onward transmission from undetected asymptomatic cases within the school setting remains low.”

Increases in the disease incidence among school-aged children, or the detection of an outbreak in a school or childcare facility does not of itself indicate that transmission occurred within that setting, it added.

“Clusters of cases may be detected within a particular setting despite exposure and transmission having occurred elsewhere.”

Data published earlier today by the HSE shows that 15 outbreaks were recorded in schools by public health teams across the country last week.

That compares to three the week before, and 10 during week 39, where data collection ended on October 2.

Between September 5 and September 25, some 179 outbreaks were recorded by the HSE.

On Monday, September 27, the automatic contact tracing for asymptomatic cases of children ceased. The school outbreaks recorded by the HSE since September 26 involved 140 cases. In the three weeks prior, more than 900 cases were linked to the 179 school outbreaks.

The 15 new outbreaks reported in schools last week involved 80 confirmed linked cases. This included six outbreaks in primary schools, seven in special education schools, one in a post-primary school, and one in a non-specified school.

Today saw officials from the Department of Education meet with the Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO) to discuss the union's concerns about the infection levels in primary school children.

It is understood that the union is seeking a commitment to review the current public health mitigation measures around contact tracing. Another meeting is to take place next week.

The data also shows there were a further 34 outbreaks recorded in workplaces last week, involving 120 confirmed linked cases.

This includes seven in food production and processing, three in construction, one in meat production and processing, 20 in other workplace types, and three in unspecified workplaces.

Last week 11 new nursing home outbreaks were also reported with 108 confirmed linked cases. There were also 13 new acute hospital outbreaks reported with 86 confirmed linked cases, and 10 new residential institution outbreaks reported with 50 confirmed linked cases.