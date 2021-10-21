Driver caught travelling at 144km/h in 80km/h zone during ‘slow down’ operation

More than 300 people have been caught speeding during a national ‘slow down’ enforcement operation. File picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Thu, 21 Oct, 2021 - 19:54
Steve Neville

More than 300 people have been caught speeding during a national ‘slow down’ enforcement operation.

Gardaí are running the operation and checked the speed of 180,239 vehicles, detecting 360 that were travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

In Roscommon, a driver was arrested after being recorded going at 144km/h in an 80km/h zone. In Co Meath, a vehicle was caught travelling at 140km/h in a 120km/h zone on the M4 at Towlaght, Clonard.

Other speeds recorded included someone travelling at 134km/h in a 100km/h some in Limerick and some hitting 135km/h in a 100km/h zone in Dublin.

In Cork, a vehicle was recorded doing 120km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N20 at Kilmona in Grenagh, while in Kerry a speed of 124km/h in a 100km/h zone was recorded on the N21 in Meanus, Castleisland.

Gardaí have appealed for drivers to comply with speed limits.

A statement called on motorists “to increase compliance with speed limits in order to reduce the number of speed-related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads.”

