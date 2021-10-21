Socially distanced queuing at bars to be allowed under reopening guidelines

Socially distanced queues at bar counters are likely to be allowed in new guidelines to help bars deal with staffing issues.

Draft hospitality protocols are to be published tonight with a meeting between Minister Catherine Martin and industry figures ongoing this evening.

These protocols will allow the reopening of nightclubs and music venues from tomorrow as well as the holding of the Cork Jazz Festival this weekend.

The Irish Examiner understands the draft Fáilte Ireland protocols state that no congregating at counters permitted as an emphasis on table service will continue.

This means that people will be able to order a pint from the bar but will have to return to their table to drink them.

Ahead of the Cork Jazz Festival, a fresh emphasis on the role of the Covid Certs is being placed and there will be a need to enforce the use of the certs this weekend.

It has also been suggested that capacity limits could pave the way for standing crowds at live events, but this has not been finalised.

Government sources have also confirmed that people will be able to book more than one table in bars and restaurants.

More to follow...