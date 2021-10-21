Socially distanced queuing at bars to be allowed under reopening guidelines

Socially distanced queuing at bars to be allowed under reopening guidelines
Thu, 21 Oct, 2021 - 17:32
Daniel McConnell

Socially distanced queues at bar counters are likely to be allowed in new guidelines to help bars deal with staffing issues.

Draft hospitality protocols are to be published tonight with a meeting between Minister Catherine Martin and industry figures ongoing this evening.

These protocols will allow the reopening of nightclubs and music venues from tomorrow as well as the holding of the Cork Jazz Festival this weekend.

The Irish Examiner understands the draft Fáilte Ireland protocols state that no congregating at counters permitted as an emphasis on table service will continue.

This means that people will be able to order a pint from the bar but will have to return to their table to drink them.

Ahead of the Cork Jazz Festival, a fresh emphasis on the role of the Covid Certs is being placed and there will be a need to enforce the use of the certs this weekend.

It has also been suggested that capacity limits could pave the way for standing crowds at live events, but this has not been finalised.

Government sources have also confirmed that people will be able to book more than one table in bars and restaurants.

More to follow...

Read More

2,029 new Covid cases as CMO warns of 'significant increase in transmission'

More in this section

Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Dublin teen Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Dublin teen
Covid Media Briefing Wednesday 20th October 2021 2,029 new Covid cases as CMO warns of 'significant increase in transmission'
White winter ahead: Meteorologists predict bouts of cold air and snow  White winter ahead: Meteorologists predict bouts of cold air and snow 
Cabinet meeting - Dublin

More Irish citizens evacuated from Afghanistan

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices