2,029 new Covid cases as CMO warns of 'significant increase in transmission'

Health officials have confirmed that there has been a further 2,029 cases of Covid-19 recorded today.

Some 448 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 88 are in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, warned that there has been a "significant increase in transmission over the course of the last fortnight".

"We currently have in excess of 500 cases per 100,000 of the population and disease incidence is rising in all age groups and in every part of the country".

The CMO urged anyone who was yet to get the vaccine to come forward and do so, saying "vaccines are very safe and effective at protecting against severe infection".

He added that while it is still possible for fully vaccinated people to pick up and transmit Covid, it is important "that we continue to follow public health advice as we know vaccination alone, even at very high levels of uptake, will not be sufficient to achieve suppression of the disease".

Dr Holohan said: “As we come into the bank holiday weekend, take particular care with the three Cs – crowded places with many people nearby, close-contact settings - especially where people may not be vaccinated, and confined and enclosed spaces with poor ventilation.

“It’s particularly important that people who are vulnerable to severe infection of the disease even when vaccinated, such as older people, plan their activities and recognise the risk factors, particularly in indoor settings. If you plan to meet indoors with others, please ensure the room is well ventilated."

Earlier today, the head of the HSE warned that the number of people in intensive represents almost 30% of the country’s ICU beds.

“This is likely to increase. None of us want to be that person,” Paul Reid said.

“We can turn this around with heightened individual and collective awareness over the coming days and weeks.” Dr Holohan warned that over-40s will not be getting a booster Covid-19 vaccine “any time soon”.

Dr Holohan said earlier that there is no evidence about waning immunity for young people and that the booster campaign will go ahead for vulnerable groups.