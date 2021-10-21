'Privacy v safety' compete in battle against cyber peril

'Privacy v safety' compete in battle against cyber peril

There are 500 cyber companies in Ireland with 730 offices, 398 in Dublin. In terms of population, there was a “very concentrated cluster” in Cork, with 131 offices, with 86 in Belfast, 38 in Galway and 31 in Limerick.

Thu, 21 Oct, 2021 - 20:04
Cormac O’Keeffe, Security Correspondent

Trust and information-sharing between the State and industry is crucial in combating cyber crime — but data protection restrictions and security considerations pose limits to that cooperation, a cyber security conference has heard.

Research revealed at the conference, organised by Cyber Ireland, also shows there were around 500 cyber companies in the country, some five times more than some previous estimates.

The companies, around half of them Irish, had the largest presence, per head of population, in Cork with Dublin having the greatest number of such businesses.

Cyber chief at AIB, Nicola O’Connor, told the conference that collaboration was “key” and said Irish banks were at the early stages of setting up a platform to share data and information.

Steven Wilson, chief executive of Cyber Defence Alliance, which works with 12 UK and Irish banks, said the “big issues” in tackling the cyber threat were trust and information-sharing. He said law enforcement and industry each had “different pieces of the jigsaw” and he wanted to see them pooling data to maximise the number of jigsaw pieces.

Mr Wilson said data privacy was a big challenge and said there was a need to change the paradigm between privacy on one hand and safety and security on the other hand.

The former police officer added: “I'd like to see joint industry and law enforcement task forces to tackle the biggest [cyber] groups that are out there, to go after them, because we can’t continue to defend all the time.” 

Read More

Cybercrime: Gardaí pour resources into hi-tech crime fighting

Detective Chief Superintendent Paul Cleary of the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau said collaboration with industry was very important to ensure the “consistent sharing” of the latest data threats and trends.

He said this had to involve “prompt reporting” by companies hit by a cyberattack and “prompt access” to evidence, adding that some companies didn’t report for reputational reasons.

He also said they “can’t go sharing information with everybody” as their job was criminal investigation and that some intelligence couldn't be shared. “At the moment our circle is fairly small," he said, "but we are available to help people.” 

Richard Browne, acting director of the National Cyber Security Centre, said they do live information-sharing “all the time” with companies.

“This is a team sport,” he said. “Unless we engage everyone, it won’t work.” 

But he too said the NCSC had to strike a “delicate balance” in terms of what it can, and cannot, share.

Mr Browne said data protection laws were “obviously an issue” and pointed out that a lot of threat intelligence includes an IP address (identifying a specific device), which, in some cases, can be considered personal data, meaning sharing it can be problematic

Sam Donaldson, director of Perspective Economics, said they had identified 500 cyber companies in Ireland, employing around 7,500 people 

He said these firms had 730 offices, 398 in Dublin. In terms of population, there was a “very concentrated cluster” in Cork, with 131 offices, with 86 in Belfast, 38 in Galway and 31 in Limerick.

Read More

National Cyber Security Centre will not have new director until 2022 

More in this section

Health chief happy for nightclubs to open with proof of vaccine as 2,180 new cases confirmed Socially distanced queuing at bars to be allowed under reopening guidelines
Cabinet meeting - Dublin More Irish citizens evacuated from Afghanistan
Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Dublin teen Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Dublin teen
Cyber SecurityGDPRPrivacytechnologyOrganisation: Cyber Ireland
Speed Camera Signs

Driver caught travelling at 144km/h in 80km/h zone during ‘slow down’ operation

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices