Micheál Martin says not all hospitality sectors can expect same guidelines 

The Taoiseach has said not all hospitality sectors can expect to receive the same guidelines.

Micheál Martin was speaking ahead of the reopening of nightclubs and other remaining indoor hospitality on Friday.

He said he felt any confusion or anomalies had been ironed out ahead of the reopening day.

"I would appeal to all sectors not to be looking at the sector next door and saying 'I want a bit of that'," he said.

"I mean right throughout the pandemic that has been happening. I can recall when we opened up hotels, the Restaurants Association or some group were saying; 'Well, you can dine in a hotel restaurant but you can't dine in a restaurant' and so on.

"We were doing that deliberately, gradually, on the basis to get the things open properly which we did, and did effectively. There's a reason for the various progression of measures for different sectors, there are different experiences.

"For example, the wider hospitality sector has many sub-sectors and let's not pretend that it doesn't. It has overlapping issues in terms of late-night bars, nightclubs, and so forth."

Taoiseach, Micheál Martin: 'To avoid any new restrictions coming in, to avoid going back will demand vigilance of all of us.' File Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

He said the vast majority of pubs were pretty happy that outdoor was opened first in the summer.

"What we can't have, what prevails for one smaller sub-sector and prevailing in the entirety of the sector, there's adjustment issues there, from a regulatory perspective, from a Government perspective that we try and ring-fence, and try and protect as much as we possibly can."

Prevalence of Covid in the community

Mr Martin said he had serious concerns about the prevalence of Covid in the community, as Ireland now records over 2,000 cases a day.

He called on the public to insist the indoor hospitality sector check Covid certs.

"The bottom line is this. To avoid any new restrictions coming in, to avoid going back will demand vigilance of all of us. Therefore when we go to establishments, we should at least, as a minimum, insist that the basic standards have been applied. Consumer power can be very strong in that regard," Mr Martin added.

"My fundamental concern is lives, protecting life, protecting health. We're in a much better position this autumn heading into winter than we were last year in respect to the virus. I think the booster campaign is very important in that respect, to give that extra protection to individuals, particularly older age cohorts, plus the immunosuppressed.

"So we all have to really commit to collectively behave because if the virus goes unchecked, it does impede our capacity to what we can do."