Britain's Queen Elizabeth cancels Northern Ireland trip following medical advice

Britain's Queen Elizabeth has cancelled a trip to Northern Ireland and has “reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days”, Buckingham Palace has said.
The 95-year-old monarch is said to be in good spirits but disappointed not to be able to carry out the two-day trip, which was due to begin on Wednesday.
She had been due to attend a partition commemoration event in Armagh.
A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “The Queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days.
“Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow.
“The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland and looks forward to visiting in the future.”
It is understood her decision is not related to coronavirus.
She is still expected at this stage to attend events linked to the Cop26 climate change conference in Glasgow at the end of the month.
Queen Elizabeth, who is just five years away from her 100th birthday, is due to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee – 70 years on the British throne – next year.