Senior US officer criticises lack of medals for Irish soldiers who went 'above and beyond' at Jadotville

"A former senior officer who directed combat studies for the US military has said the Irish response at the 1961 Battle of Jadotville was frequently mentioned among American officers as one of the greatest examples of excellent defensive tactics.

The views of retired Colonel Clay Edwards will further fuel the argument that an Irish Government-ordered independent review of the Jadotville action was wrong when it decided to recommend only one soldier involved in Jadotville for a gallantry medal.

The review recommended that only the man who led the defence, Comdt Pat Quinlan, would receive a (posthumous) DSM (Distinguished Service Medal), despite Comdt Quinlan himself recommending a number of his troops be honoured for their gallantry.

Col Edwards served at the Combat Studies section of the US Army Command & General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

He puts the Irish soldiers' exploits on a par with the British holding off the Zulus at Rourke's Drift.

Example of military defensive excellence

During his time at Fort Leavenworth, he said Jadotville was constantly brought up as an example of military defensive excellence, alongside Rourke's Drift (1879 and highlighted in the film Zulu) and Thermopylae (480 BC, when a small force of Spartans held off a vast Persian army for days).

He said the defence by vastly outnumbered Irish UN soldiers against a massively superior force of local rebels backed by experienced mercenaries in the battle was essential reading for would-be future US military leaders.

Col Edwards said on many occasions he asked his students to pick a great commander post World War Two and several chose Quinlan, “and I never had an Irishman in the class”.

He said the Irish reaction was made all the more remarkable as they weren't supposed to come under attack.

“The fight wasn’t supposed to be a fight as it was a peace-keeping mission. As is obvious from the fact that it did become a fight, that reality evolved with the situation," he said.

Cmdt Quinlan had to evolve his response as the situation developed. But, no matter what the event, when he arrived he showed his experience and used it.

"That's what soldiers do to prepare for their first combat and he showed his initiative by fortifying a place that was left in terrible disrepair,” he added.

Jadotville swept under the rug

He said it is his conclusion that the UN and Irish hierarchies wanted to sweep the whole thing under the rug and hope it would go away.

“Therefore, no individual valour awards, even though many years and many governments later UN service awards and even an Irish 'I was there when' medals were issued, not awarded.

But, what about that historic and heralded Irish Gaelic warrior spirit? No valour awards for actual face-to-face and hand-to-hand fighting?”

“Many of those individuals deserved awards for performance of duty above and beyond the call, for tactical and technical expertise. These are the people and the actions that I studied at West Point in 1971/72. It was brought to my attention each and every time we talked defence, a subject addressed at all levels, “ Col Edwards added.

Justice for Jadotville appeal

Veteran Irish soldiers from as far away as New Zealand and Australia have sent donations to a fund set up by a senator to mount a judicial review on the decision of the independent review body on Jadotville.

Independent Senator Gerard Craughwell, a former soldier in the Irish Defence Forces, helped to set up a 'Justice for Jadotville GoFundMe' appeal which now stands at €7,480. Further donations to a special bank account have brought the total to €13,080 to date.

Some veterans gave €5, which is probably as much as they can afford.

However, the top donation to date, of €4,000, came from an unidentified corporal who said he's prepared to give more if it is needed.

“The decision to take this matter to the courts was not taken lightly as there is considerable risk involved," Mr Craughwell said.

Following the report of the Independent Review Group and the outcry from veterans and their families all over Ireland, Britain, the USA, New Zealand and Australia, I decided that some action was required.

"I sought legal advice and the best course of action was a judicial review,” the former soldier said.

“I was quickly joined in a proposed legal action by Leo Quinlan and Aidan Donnelly, both sons of officers who were at Jadotville,” he added.

