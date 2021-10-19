Covid reopening: Return to normal trading hours for hospitality, end to restrictions at weddings

Covid reopening: Return to normal trading hours for hospitality, end to restrictions at weddings

At pubs and restaurants, table service will remain in place with tables of 10, but there will be no limits on indoor or outdoor events. File Picture: PA

Tue, 19 Oct, 2021 - 12:57
Paul Hosford Political Correspondent

An end to guest restrictions at weddings, full sports stadiums, and the return of normal pub trading hours have been announced by the Government.

There will be no sectors currently open that will close.

However, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that Covid passes for indoor hospitality and the continuation of mask-wearing in many indoor instances will continue.

"The vaccination programme and the use of Covid passes is how we got to where we are."

At pubs and restaurants, table service will remain in place with tables of 10, but there will be no limits on indoor or outdoor events.

Return to workplaces will continue on a phased basis, the Taoiseach said, with antigen tests now being sent to close contacts of confirmed cases. The Taoiseach said these tests will play a bigger role in the reopening.

He said that Ireland has marked "significant milestones" in September with regards reopening, but that the "public health statistics tell us a story we must listen to". 

Commenting on increasing hospitalisations and ICU admissions, the Taoiseach said they were a "timely reminder" of how dangerous Covid is.

He also said that the NIAC advice that booster shots can be given to over 60's was welcome and would begin in the coming weeks.

The Taoiseach told hospitality business owners that the onus was on them to check the vaccine certs of patrons.

He said that these measures will be extended to February on foot of NPHET advice.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that the situation around the virus would not be back to complete normality for some time yet.

"It's going to be like this for a few months," he said.

He said that those attending events should self-test using antigen testing and that guides on doing so will be published by the Government.

More to follow . . .

Read More

Reopening: Antigen tests to be sent to close contacts of confirmed Covid cases

More in this section

Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 de 4MATIC und GLC 300 e 4MATIC: Neue Plug-in-Hybride der dritten Generation: Der nächste Sprung bei der Re Motoring industry hits out at Government decision to remove PHEV grant
young mum queries a bill on the phone . More than 780,000 will be making mortgage or rent payments after they retire, survey says
Coronavirus - Thu Jan 28, 2021 Reopening: Antigen tests to be sent to close contacts of confirmed Covid cases
#COVID-19CoronavirusreopeningWeddingsPubs
Ballyboden St Enda's v Cuala - Go Ahead Dublin County Senior Club Hurling Championship Quarter-Final

Fewer than one-in-four hurlers removed from play after suspected concussion

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices