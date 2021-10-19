Covid reopening: Return to normal trading hours for hospitality, end to restrictions at weddings

An end to guest restrictions at weddings, full sports stadiums, and the return of normal pub trading hours have been announced by the Government.

There will be no sectors currently open that will close.

However, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that Covid passes for indoor hospitality and the continuation of mask-wearing in many indoor instances will continue.

"The vaccination programme and the use of Covid passes is how we got to where we are."

At pubs and restaurants, table service will remain in place with tables of 10, but there will be no limits on indoor or outdoor events.

Return to workplaces will continue on a phased basis, the Taoiseach said, with antigen tests now being sent to close contacts of confirmed cases. The Taoiseach said these tests will play a bigger role in the reopening.

He said that Ireland has marked "significant milestones" in September with regards reopening, but that the "public health statistics tell us a story we must listen to".

Commenting on increasing hospitalisations and ICU admissions, the Taoiseach said they were a "timely reminder" of how dangerous Covid is.

He also said that the NIAC advice that booster shots can be given to over 60's was welcome and would begin in the coming weeks.

The Taoiseach told hospitality business owners that the onus was on them to check the vaccine certs of patrons.

He said that these measures will be extended to February on foot of NPHET advice.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that the situation around the virus would not be back to complete normality for some time yet.

"It's going to be like this for a few months," he said.

He said that those attending events should self-test using antigen testing and that guides on doing so will be published by the Government.

More to follow . . .