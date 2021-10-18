Father had legitimate claim over children's therapy, says WRC

The Workplace Relations Commission has said a man had a legitimate claim that his children’s therapist discriminated against him by not fully consulting him about their therapy.

But it cannot hear the separated man’s claim and refused to uphold it because he had not filed his complaint against her within time limits set out by the Equal Status Acts, and was therefore “out of time”.

In her submissions, the therapist said the whole case had caused “unnecessary time away from important work being done in difficult circumstances”.

According to the WRC, she also said “she regards the complaint to be of a vexatious nature, improper, and could be interpreted as intimidation”.

She claimed that by accepting the complaint “without any research or questioning its intentions, validity or jurisdiction”, the WRC has cost her and related services “a great deal of time" and "directly resulted in the loss of over 100 therapy sessions for children”.

However Pat Brady, the WRC adjudication officer involved, suggested the therapist might have felt “she should not be answerable to the law”.

He said she had a “somewhat inadequate understanding of the nature of due process”.

When the father, who cannot be named for legal reasons, discovered three of his four children were undergoing therapy without his knowledge or consent, he contacted the therapist by phone and email but she did not reply.

This therapy was completed with three of the four children without his knowledge or consent.

'Discrimination against fathers'

He maintained he was left out of the process which, he said, according to a WRC adjudication on the matter, amounted to “discrimination against fathers”.

While the therapy was organised by another agency, the man felt the therapist should have looked for written consent from both parents.

The episodes about which he made his complaint took place on January 1, 2019 – when the first child concluded therapy – and March 28, 2019, when the second and third children concluded therapy. He also maintained November 11, 2019, was also a relevant date as he made a request for information on that date to which he did not receive a response.

Normally, a complaint must be made within six months of an alleged breach.

The referral of the complaint to the WRC was made on January 31, 2020, and within the time limits for a referral to the WRC.

However, the WRC noted he hadn't served the therapist within statutory time limits.

It said: "It was clear from the respondent’s evidence that the complainant suffered discriminatory treatment which was carried out over a period of time and the relevant date, according to Section 21 (11) is the date of the act on which the discriminatory treatment ended. A preliminary issue arises as to whether the time limits within the Equal Status Acts have been complied with."

Mr Brady also noted: "It will also be seen from the tone of the [therapist's] submission that she may in some way feel she should not be answerable to the law and that the failure of the WRC to engage in some screening of the complaint should have taken place to ensure that her work was not disrupted.

"The respondent has a somewhat inadequate understanding of the nature of due process if she believes that a statutory complaint can be set aside on the basis of some administrative act simply to avoid disruption of her work; important as that work undoubtedly is."