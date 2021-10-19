Dog owners warned: 'Don't underestimate impact of fireworks on pets' 

Dog owners have been urged to keep their pooches safe and indoors this Halloween as research shows it can take some dogs several weeks to recover from firework exposure.

With Halloween fast approaching, Dogs Trust has issued advice to help dog owners keep their pets safe at what is often the most stressful time of the year for pets.

Dogs’ hearing is about four times more sensitive than humans and they can hear much higher frequency sounds. This means the whizz, pop and bang of fireworks can be terrifying.

Research has found that while it takes almost three-quarters of dogs until the next morning to recover following firework exposure, it can take up to 24 hours for 10% of dogs to recover. Recovery can take up to a week for 12% of dogs, and several weeks or even months for 3% of pets.

Vonna Nolan, head Dog School coach at Dogs Trust Ireland, said their top tip this Halloween is to keep dogs safely indoors with a member of the family from early evening.

Despite the common misconception, it is okay to comfort your dog if they seek reassurance from you. Dogs can’t learn when they are terrified, so you won’t be reinforcing their fear.

“Some dogs just want to hide as that’s how they feel safest, so we’re urging people to allow their dogs to choose whatever gives them the most comfort.”

Medication

Niamh Curran-Kelly, veterinary and welfare manager at Dogs Trust Ireland, advises people that if their dog really struggles with fireworks, they can contact a vet who will be able to discuss whether medication might be helpful during the Halloween period.

The charity has put together its top tips to help keep dogs happy this Halloween, including creating a cosy den area where dogs can hide safely, closing curtains, ensuring to turn the lights on and put on some soothing, rhythmic music to drown out the firework noises and flashes.

Other tips ahead of Halloween include ensuring your dog is wearing their collar and that microchip details are up to date in case of the event of an escape.

In addition, it is important to remember to keep all treats meant for humans away from dogs, especially chocolate, raisins, grapes, and anything containing xylitol, all of which are toxic to dogs.

“If you suspect your dog has eaten anything they shouldn’t, please call your local veterinary practice immediately and always store their out-of-hours’ emergency number on your phone,” added Niamh Curran-Kelly.

For more tips and tricks on how to keep your dog safe this Halloween, see DogsTrust.ie/Halloween.