Conor McGregor accused of breaking Italian DJ's nose in Rome

Conor McGregor has been accused of punching an Italian DJ in Rome and breaking his nose.

The Irish fighter was in the Vatican on Saturday having his son baptised before the alleged assault on Francesco Facchinetti at a party later that night.

Facchinetti, 41, who presents Italian X-Factor and serves as a judge on the country's version of The Voice claims the incident was unprovoked and unexpected.

In a video posted on his Instagram, the DJ wrote: “[McGregor] attacked me without motivation after we talked for more than two hours and we also had fun together.

“I could have shut up and not said anything to anyone, but since I’m here to tell it, I must say that that person is really violent and dangerous.”

Facchinetti's wife Wilma, who was present at the party and alleged altercation, posted a series of text pictures on her own Instagram page saying: “Luckily, he [Francesco] was very close so he [McGregor] couldn’t load up on his punch.

“Francesco flew back, fell on the table, and then on the ground. The first thing that came to mind was ‘are we kidding? Is it a show?’

“Then I was paralysed,” she added.

“I turned around and saw that his friends were holding him against the wall because he wanted to continue beating Francesco. Then they took him away. I turned on the light and the guards turned them off. Francesco was bleeding. I wanted to help him and the guards chased us away.”

It is reported that Facchinetti now plans to sue the UFC star.