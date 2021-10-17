Renowned Irish-language poet Máire Mhac an tSaoi dies, aged 99

The death of Máire Mhac an tSaoi, a renowned Irish-language poet and diplomat, at the age of 99 has been announced.

Ms Mhac an tSaoi, seen as one of the leading poets writing in Irish, served with the Department of Foreign Affairs at the United Nations, France, and Spain.

She was awarded the O’ Shaughnessy poetry award in 1988 for her work over three decades in creating and changing the face of Irish poetry.

A public statement from her family said the announcement was made with “great sadness”.

Maire passed away peacefully at home on Saturday evening, where she was cared for by her daughter Margaret," the statement said.

She has lived a remarkable life, in remarkable times among remarkable people.

Pioneer poet and diplomat

President Michael D Higgins led the tributes this evening to the memory of the renowned poet as well as her love of the Irish language.

"It is with great sadness that the Irish language community will have learned of the death of Irish scholar, acclaimed writer, member of Aosdána and one of the leading Irish language poets of the twentieth century, Máire Mhac an tSaoi," he said.

The President described the poet as a "woman of immense talent" that was "proud of her roots in Kerry".

"Proud of her roots in Kerry, Máire Mhac an tSaoi was born in 1922 to Margaret Browne MacEntee and the politician and future Tánaiste Seán MacEntee.

"A woman of immense talent and one of our most gifted, creative writers, she made a profound and distinctive contribution to our society in terms of literature, diplomacy and above all poetry," he said.

Praising her unique personality, Mr Higgins said the diplomat had a "lifelong and contagious passion for the Irish language".

"Her fearless, powerful and intriguing personality led her to defy established convention and expectations in a unique way.

"A prolific writer she had a lifelong, and contagious, passion for the Irish language, and for the people of the Gaeltacht.

"While in her poetry she drew on the traditions of the Celtic Revival by giving voice to her own experiences, passion, skills and views, she made a distinctive personal contribution at a high level to Irish poetry, making her one of the most influential poets of the 20th century. I recall, for example, her keen critical judgement in her edition of Poetry Ireland," he said.

The President hailed her ground breaking career in the Irish diplomatic service and said she would be missed by all who knew her.

"Máire Mhac an tSaoi received many awards throughout her illustrious career including the O’Shaughnessy Poetry Award of the Irish American Cultural Institute, the D. Lit Celt honoris causa award and was elected to Aosdána in 1996.

A pioneer in the Irish diplomatic service, she served as one of the few female diplomats of her generation.

"Along with her husband, the late Conor Cruise O’Brien, she was replete with courage and an inspiration to many.

"She will be sadly missed by all those, through the generations, who knew her and her work and, above all, by those who appreciate the Irish language and the power of its words.

"Sabina and I wish to express our deepest sympathies to her children, Patrick and Margaret, her step-daughter Fedelma and to her family and wide circle of friends.

"Siochán siorraí do a hanam uasal," he said.

"Defied definition"

A documentary on her life, Deargdhúil: Anatomy of Passion, which aired in 2016, said she fell in love with Irish while spending time on the Dingle Peninsula in Kerry.

Documentary maker Paula Kehoe told the Irish Examiner at the time: “While there is this incredible, transgressive, radical nature to Máire, she is also quite conservative.

"She has that poetry zone where anything is allowed and then, of course, there is the public persona, and that’s a different thing.”

Ms Kehoe said: “She has always defied definition.”

Ms Mhac an tSaoi was married to Conor Cruise O’ Brien, historian and former politician, and was the daughter of former tánaiste, Seán McEntee.