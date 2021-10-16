Health chief happy for nightclubs to open provided proof of vaccine displayed

Sat, 16 Oct, 2021 - 12:34

The HSE's Dr Colm Henry said he would be happy for nightclubs to reopen provided that entry was reserved for those with proof of vaccination or have recently recovered from the Covid-19.

The Chief Clinical Officer said that thanks to a “vaccine floodwall” the country is in a better position than during previous surges.

However, Health officials have been warning of the increases in cases and incidence in recent weeks, with the Deputy Chief Medical officer warning that there have been almost 20,000 cases in the last fortnight.

Dr Henry, speaking to Brendan O’Connor on RTÉ Radio 1 praised the vaccine uptake but he urged people to continue to follow basic public health measures.

He warned that the virus has not gone away and that there had been a sense of “drift” from basic measures.

The vast majority of restrictions are due to be eased on October 22.

Under the current Government plan, requirements for physical distancing, mask wearing outdoors and in indoor private settings will be lifted and “high-risk activities” such as nightclubs will be allowed to reopen.

The digital vaccine cert required for indoor access in hospitality is also due to be removed on October 22.

In the last week, the Taoiseach warned that further reopening of society next Friday cannot be guaranteed.

Simon Harris, Minister for Further and Higher Education, echoed the calls of Dr Henry with regard to proof of vaccination.

“On October 22 vaccine certs were due to no longer be required. Perhaps if they were to stay a little longer, that might provide a help."

He added that the decision on reopen was not a “binary 'yes or no’”.

“I think we should challenge ourselves to look at it in a more nuanced way, to see if there are safe ways of opening up as intended to on October 22, and I know my colleagues in Government will be giving that a lot of consideration in the next few days.”

