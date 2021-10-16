Number of patients on hospital waiting lists climbs to 910,000

Some 910,000 people are now waiting on some form of hospital waiting list, according to the latest data from the National Treatment Purchase Fund (NTPF).

Figures published late yesterday show that there are 909,915 people waiting to be treated or assessed by a consultant, an increase on the 907,617 on the lists at the end of August.

According to the figures from the end of September, 653,524 people were waiting for their first hospital outpatient appointment, 74,869 patients were waiting for an appointment for their inpatient or day-case treatment, while 32,001 patients were waiting to receive an appointment for their GI endoscopy.

91,000 in planned procedure category

The NTPF also published data on pre-admit, planned procedure, and suspension lists. The pre-admit data shows that 23,715 people have been given a date for their inpatient/daycase or endoscopy procedure.

Some 91,096 patients are recorded in the planned procedure category, of whom 62,298 have indicative dates in the future or have an appointment. These are patients who have already had treatment and require further at a future date.

Furthermore, 34,710 patients are classified as suspended, which are patients who are temporarily unfit or unable to attend due to clinical or personal/social reasons.

Surge in waiting lists

Waiting lists have surged in recent years, with the Covid-19 pandemic and the HSE cyberattack adding to the backlog.

In Budget 2022, €250m was set aside to tackle hospital waiting lists.

Health minister Stephen Donnelly said a task force on the issue would be established "shortly", adding that individualised plans would be developed for specialities and hospitals.

File picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

The task force will aim to bring waiting lists in line with the maximum times set out in the Sláintecare healthcare reform strategy of 10 weeks for outpatients and 12 weeks for inpatient day cases.

A shorter-term plan designed to address the impact of Covid-19 and the cyberattack on the HSE will be put in place for the remainder of this year.

In response to the budget allocation, Professor Alan Irvine, president of the Irish Hospital Consultants’ Association (IHCA), said the increased funding needs to be applied “to tackle the decade-long public hospital capacity deficits and the unacceptable waiting lists”:

The allocation of €250m specifically to address waiting lists will not be effective if the consultant recruitment and retention crisis is not addressed in the ongoing contract negotiations, as over one in five approved consultant posts are currently not filled as needed.

However, Sinn Féin's health spokesman David Cullinane expressed concern at the lack of investment in hospital capacity in Budget 2022 as waiting lists surge.

“This is extremely distressing for families whose loved ones cannot access a diagnosis or cannot access treatment, and cannot, therefore, move on with their lives," he added.