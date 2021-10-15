Deputy CMO urges people to work from home 'where possible' over winter

The director-general of the HSE has said that the recent rise in Covid numbers was “not a panic button”, but a signal of early warning.

The vaccination programme was protecting people from illness, hospitalisation and fatality, Paul Reid told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show.

However, there was evidence that the number of unvaccinated people was having a disproportionate impact.

While “just 8%” of the population remained unvaccinated, 67% of those in ICU were unvaccinated, he said.

The unvaccinated were seventeen times more likely to be hospitalised if they contracted the virus, he said.

The return to office work and more socialising were all a factor, he said, adding: “This is a very early warning for us all.”

The Deputy Chief Medical Officer said today that people should continue to work from home where possible over the autumn and winter.

This is despite the fact that since September 20, people have been allowed to the office for specific business requirements "on a phased and staggered attendance basis".

When asked about a booster campaign, Mr Reid said that the HSE was ready and willing to complete such a campaign, but were awaiting advice from NIAC. The HSE was anxious to go ahead with the booster campaign for the wider community and for its own workers.

“We are mobilised and ready. We are ready to go, from our perspective, the sooner the better”.

The HSE had the infrastructure, and the workforce, and could roll out the booster campaign when instructed by Government, he said.

But in the meantime, there was a need to encourage people who were not yet vaccinated to do so, including the 70,000 who had not taken their second dose.

Mr Reid acknowledged that the hospital system was under pressure with the numbers presenting to emergency departments 20% above pre-Covid levels.

“This is going to be a very challenging winter”. Private hospitals would be part of the solution, he said.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer has warned that the incidence rate of the virus is increasing with almost 20,000 cases in the last fortnight.

Last night, 1,627 cases were recorded while the figure topped 2,000 on Wednesday.

In an update ahead of the weekend, Dr Ronan Glynn said health officials have seen a deteriorating picture in the last 10 days.

Dr Glynn said the incidence rate is increasing in most age groups and that the median age of cases has jumped from the mid-20s to 36.

This is leading to an impact on hospital admissions with increased numbers of people with Covid in hospital and intensive care.

He said he knows that many people will be asking why this is happening when the vaccine rollout has been so successful.

— Dr Ronan Glynn (@ronan_glynn) October 15, 2021

Dr Glynn that while the vaccination programme is protecting more than 90% of the population, the reality is “that 370,000 adults in this country have either not come forward at all for vaccination to date or have come forward for the just the first of a two-dose schedule”.

"Unfortunately” this meant that these people “are as vulnerable to Covid now as they have been at any point in the pandemic to date," Dr Glynn added.

“And unfortunately, their choice or their decision not to come forward for a vaccine is having a disproportionate impact on them personally.”

He added that the decision of people not to get fully vaccinated is also impacting admissions to hospital and intensive care.

Dr Glynn also urged vaccinated people to continue to follow the basic public health guidelines such as wearing masks and hand washing.

“If you have any symptoms at all of Covid-19, please come forward and get a test and isolate.

“Don’t assume that it’s not Covid simply because you’ve been vaccinated previously.”