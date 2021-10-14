No discussion has been had on reintroduction of Covid restrictions, says Donnelly

The health minister has said there has "never been any discussion" around reintroducing covid measures, despite the rise in cases and hospitalisations.

Stephen Donnelly said the Government is going to wait to see what the public health experts say on Monday before making any decision on whether to lift the remaining Covid restrictions.

“The country has made incredible progress and a good deal of credit of that goes to the vaccination programme, to the fact that so many people have taken up vaccines and the incredible people that rolled it out,” he said.

“In spite of that… over the last 10 days or so, we’ve seen them [cases] increase. We’ve seen testing increase, we’ve seen the positivity rate increase and we’ve seen the total number of tests increase. It’s right across the country.”

However, he added: "With regards to restrictions being reintroduced, I can't pre-empt the public health advice but I would say there has never been any consideration to going backwards.

"That is a matter of Government, it's a matter for the advice we get from Nphet and the public health experts, but there has certainly never been any discussion around reintroducing measures."

Minister Donnelly said they are seeing the rise in areas, such as Kerry, which had very low levels for a very long time and is now dealing with a serious prevalence.

Waterford, which has the highest vaccine rate in Ireland, is dealing with a very serious case incidence at the moment, he added.

“We’ll know a lot more on Monday, particularly about if it is a short term increase or is it the start of a trend.”

Asked why case numbers were so high when vaccination levels were also high, Minister Donnelly said he had been advised that there were two reasons driving the trend.

“Part of it is proximity to the UK, where the cases have been consistently high and where we have an awful lot of movement between the Republic and the UK,” he said.

“And part of it, I’m advised, is to do with the starting point. We got hit with the Delta variant than most of mainland Europe and the analysis from around Europe is suggesting that given the virulence of this particular strain, that it’s very difficult to bring the cases down.”

He appealed to the unvaccinated individuals to get the jab, as part of the “national effort”.