Sinn Féin employee issues legal letter to politicians, including junior minister

A junior minister is one of a number of representatives who received a legal letter over falsely accusing a Sinn Féin staff member of sending abusive emails.

Fianna Fáil Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People Mary Butler, Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell, Fine Gael senator John McGahon and Fianna Fáil councillor Keith Connolly have all received letters from a solicitor acting on behalf of the Sinn Féin staffer.

Mr Connolly, a councillor for Finglas, Glasnevin and Ballymun, tweeted a screengrab of an email which he said was sent "by a Sinn Féin employee who works for a member of the Oireachtas". Mr Connolly said the email, which calls Fianna Fáil politicians "lower than the lowest sewer rats" was one of a number sent "every few weeks".

In a now-deleted tweet, Ms Butler said she received an email from the same person "on a regular basis" and "his narrative ranges from his hatred to his disgust".

In his now-deleted tweet, Mr Farrell said it was "not at all surprising".

The tweet was interacted with by a number of politicians before it was deleted.

Sources within Sinn Féin have confirmed that the staff member was asked by a number of TDs and other staff members within Leinster House if Mr Connolly's claims were true in the day after the social media post, causing him considerable distress.

The staff member involved declined to comment when approached by the Irish Examiner.