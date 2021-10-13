Minister defends phasing out of 9% VAT rate 

The phasing out of a 9% VAT rate for hospitality and tourism businesses from next year will be offset by a “pent-up demand” from people looking to visit Ireland, the Tourism Minister has said.

Regarding the return to a rate of 13.5% from August of next year for those businesses, Catherine Martin said taxation was a matter for the Minister for Finance.

However, she said it was her experience in her engagement with Tourism Ireland within the UK and the US that “people can’t wait to come to Ireland and our vaccination rate is a big attraction too”.

The decision to return businesses to the higher VAT rate has met with criticism within the sectors, with chief executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland Adrian Cummins describing the move as likely to serve as the “death knell” for many businesses struggling to recover from the effects of the Covid pandemic.

Increase in tourism budget

Ms Martin pointed to the increase in the tourism budget of 31% – jumping from €221m to €288.5m – as proof of the Government’s commitment to the industries, saying the reduction in the VAT rate in 2020 had been a “special measure” and that the country is “thankfully in a very different place” as things stand.

At a briefing to discuss the budget highlights for her own department, Ms Martin stressed that, despite worrying trends currently being seen in terms of a rise in Covid-19 cases over the past few weeks, as things stand, Irish nightclubs will reopen on October 22 – the same date the last of Ireland’s pandemic restrictions are due to expire.

She said, however, that antigen testing for access to nightclubs would not be a viable option as at that date, though a report from the expert advisory group on the subject is due “shortly”.

“Logistically we wouldn’t be able to get antigen testing in place for October 22,” she said, adding: “I want the nightclubs to reopen.”

“We are at a 90% vaccination rate and I think it’s time for them to reopen,” she said, adding she is due to meet with representatives from the industry next week.

Basic income guarantee scheme

The minister said a new €25m fund for a pilot basic income guarantee scheme for artists and people working within the arts would go live from January of next year, with about 2,000 workers set to come under its remit with an approximate payment of €325 a week.

She said the scheme represents “the best signal we can give as a Government that Ireland is valuing the arts” and she expects it will make an “incredible difference”.

Meanwhile, Ms Martin’s junior minister for sport Jack Chambers said he was “hopeful and optimistic” of a return to 100% attendance at live sporting events from October 22.

“There’s a strong case to continue the reopening around spectators,” he said. “We’ve built confidence in the safe return of spectators underpinned with good data over the summer months. I’m hopeful we will see that continuing.”