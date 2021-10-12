Donohoe: It would have been risky to exceed €4.7bn budget spend

It would have been "very risky" to have gone beyond the €4.7bn spend in Budget 2022, finance minister Paschal Donohoe has said.

While the economy has performed better than expected in the last 12 months, Mr Donohoe warned that it would have been risky to put additional public money into an economy which, he said, "already has evident constraints".

Mr Donohoe said there are challenges across many parts of our economy, and cited the difficulties in obtaining workers in some sectors, as well as rising inflation.

"Overall, I believe, Ireland with the high level of debt that it has, needs to have a low deficit and needs to get to a point of balance," he said.

"I strongly believe that."

Mr Donohoe also strongly defended the lack of financial supports for renters in Budget 2022, claiming the Government will tackle spiralling costs through increasing supply.

The Opposition hit out at the lack of supports for renters in the budget, and pointed to the fact that tax relief for landlords was included in the measures announced.

However, Mr Donohoe said the relief would ensure more rental accommodation is provided as it will encourage landlords to stay in the market.

"We believe the way in which we will be able to bring down rents and make rents more affordable is for more homes to be built including more rental accommodation," said Mr Donohoe.

He said getting to a point where 30,000 homes are built each year is the way to deal with the "huge challenges" in the rental sector at the moment.

"In addition to that, we brought forward an array of different measures that are about helping with the cost of living, that are about increasing people's take-home pay.

"Of course we appreciate the challenges that those who are renting face at the moment, and how difficult it is, but we are also conscious that many others are also facing challenges with the cost of living."

On the issue of a mica redress package, which was not contained in the budget, public expenditure minister Michael McGrath said a revised scheme will amount to "a very large bill" and will be "a multi-annual issue".

"There will be a need for checks and balances," he told reporters at a briefing in Government Buildings.

"We do have to consider the interest of taxpayers generally and we do have to consider how we're going to fund it.

"The estimate of the cost is quite wide — the figure of over €3bn is quoted, but there's also a lower figure at the other end of the range, so we need to get a detailed assessment as to what the likely costs are going to be.

"The cost will be spread out over a long period of time, and the Government will consider how it is going to fund that and what the options are to raise revenues to support that."

Turning to the childcare package announced as part of Budget 2022, Mr McGrath said providers will have to enter into an agreement that there will be no hike in fees to parents in return for an increase in their core funding.