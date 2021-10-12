Public transport fares to be halved for 19 to 23-year-olds

Public transport fares will be halved for 19- to 23-year-olds next year, in a measure that is hoped will encourage young people to move away from reliance on cars.

As part of Budget 2022, people in this age group will be eligible for half-price fares across the transport network, including intercity buses and trains, long-distance buses, local buses, the Luas and Dart.

Currently, student fares are up to 30% cheaper than adult fares, while those under 18 can avail of children’s fares.

However, the new measure, which is expected to begin in the middle of 2022, is not confined to students.

It will operate like a restructured Leap card, though the details of how it will operate have not yet been confirmed.

Speaking in the Dáil when announcing the budget, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath said: “Over €1.4bn will be provided to further develop our public transport networks and to support the transition to a decarbonised and climate-resilient transport system.”

“In order to promote a modal shift in the transport sector, I am providing €25m for the introduction of a youth travel card,” he said.

"This card will be available to any person between the ages of 19 and 23 and will allow them to avail of a 50% discount on fares across the transport network.”

The 2016 census found almost a quarter of all students drove to college in private cars, though this is a reduction when compared to 2011.

It is hoped the move will encourage young people to utilise public transport over cars, a necessary step if the State is to meet its carbon reduction targets as outlined in its Climate Action Plan.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said by giving young people discounted public transport fares, "we're hoping to build the habit of a lifetime".

"This exciting new initiative follows engagement with my colleague the Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman, and with representatives from Comhairle na nÓg, who first proposed the introduction of a youth card earlier this year," he said.

"By reorienting our investment towards walking and cycling, sustainable public transport in both urban and rural areas, and electric vehicles, we can make it easier for people to make changes that benefit us all."

Under the heading of responding to the challenge of Covid-19, the budget also allocates €200m to support the operation of public transport.

Some €35bn capital funding will be invested in transport over the next decade – the largest investment in transport in the history of the State.

The Government’s budget in brief document said this investment would "transform how we travel, connect communities and help us to halve our greenhouse gas emissions by 2030".