Tom Creed — from thriving career to 36 weeks on the PUP

Award-winning theatre director, Corkman Tom Creed, has a 20-year career under his belt, yet when the pandemic hit, all of that was put "on pause". He ended up spending 36 weeks on the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) due to Covid-19.

"I was on tour in Cork with Watt, by Samuel Beckett, in The Everyman, and we were due to travel to New Zealand when the pandemic hit," explains Tom.

I suddenly found myself on the PUP payment for 36 weeks. I was essentially relying on that for rent, for everything — a 20-year career had to go on pause."

He is currently back at work directing a new play by Mark O'Halloran at the Dublin Theatre Festival — a project that was delayed by the pandemic and is now fully sold out.

"Everything is selling out — there is a real hunger," says Tom, before going on to explain how the pandemic shone a light both on the economic precarity of working in the arts, and how essential it is to our wellbeing.

"The pandemic made things very clear for the arts, which so many people engage with every day, either in choirs or children engaging with arts or us at home watching Normal People.

During the pandemic we were sitting at home listening to politicians here and abroad quote Irish poets, while the current generation of poets were sitting at home wondering where rent was coming from," says Tom.

"You have to remember that 72% of artists in Ireland were earning less than minimum wage before the pandemic, so it brought to the fore how precarious working in the arts is," he adds.

As well as having a career spanning 20 years directing both theatre and opera, Tom was the director of the Cork Midsummer Festival and is currently a member of the steering group of the National Campaign for the Arts.

Director Tom Creed and Denis Cotter of Cafe Paradiso. Picture: Clare Keogh

In the budget, he hoped that the Government would make some financial commitment to the basic income scheme for artists and arts workers that was tabled as part of the economic recovery plan.

"It would provide a base of security and it would future-proof the sector," he says.

"With all of the new work that is coming out now and how much of it is selling out, we can see how some of the supports that helped artists in the pandemic is coming to fruition. We need to continue that support."

The pilot scheme for a basic income for artists would involve a weekly payment made in a non-means-tested way.

It's about getting away from the demeaning experience of going to the social welfare office when a run or a show is over and basically being told to get a real job," explains Tom.

"Because once you reach a level of pay and are established in your area, you pay back through tax — it's about removing the precarity that's there for arts workers and artists."

The "demeaning" attitude of thinking artists need to "go and get a real job" was also put under the spotlight in the pandemic, insofar as what would people have read, watched, or listened to if no one ever made art?

"When things really shut down people turned to the arts, to Normal People, to books — imagine what those months would have been like for people without that," says Tom.

While many people unconsciously consume art in one way or another, not much thought is given to those who create it on our behalf and the precarity that can go with it.

And not only do we consume for our pleasure, Irish art, be it music, dance, or otherwise, is "always something the Government is leveraging abroad under Brand Ireland", says Tom.

Aside from the statistic that 72% of artists in Ireland were earning less than the minimum wage before the pandemic, other figures also highlight the need to support arts workers.

It's about using the budget to redress inequality, because 60% of artists don't have health insurance and 48% of artists thought about abandoning their careers in the last year," says the theatre director.

But arts and arts workers are not all out of the woods yet, says Tom, with most live venues only running at 50-60% capacity and live music still not back to full capacity. He is aware of many musicians still on the PUP payment. And while more funding was made available via the Arts Council, technicians and many arts workers can not avail of those bursaries.

He hopes to see support for the arts and supports for arts workers rolled out in the budget.

"Now there is an opportunity to really rebound back and enable artists to achieve the highest level of achievement and protect the most vulnerable," says Tom.

"The ground has been laid in the unprecedented support for arts in the pandemic — if this can only be continued," he says.

"There is potential for a bright future after dark days."