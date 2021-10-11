Anger as Dublin City Council chief suggests Students' Union should provide housing

Dublin City Council chief executive Owen Keegan has rejected criticism from the UCD Students' Union. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Mon, 11 Oct, 2021 - 20:00
Noel Baker

The chief executive of Dublin City Council has been criticised after he told a student union president that he was "surprised" the union had not entered the housing market itself.

Owen Keegan made the comments in correspondence with Ruairí Power, president of UCD Students' Union, in which he queried why the SU was not offering lower-cost student accommodation to members if they "genuinely believe" excess profits are being made in the sector.

The SU had written to Mr Keegan about purpose-built accommodation being used for tourism, specifically the permission granted to Uninest student accommodation for the conversion of 571 private student flats into tourist accommodation for the coming academic year.

In its letter to Mr Keegan, the SU expressed "deep frustration" with that decision and said: "Dublin City Council, as a public body, should be primarily concerned with the provision of adequate public services and careful administration and regulation of resources."

The exchange of correspondence concluded with a letter issued to the SU today in which Mr Keegan said: "I have no issue with UCDSU drawing attention to any decisions made by the City Council, which granted planning permission for the temporary ‘change of use’ of purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA)."

But he said the SU's "most recent letter misrepresents the basis for these decisions", adding that he took exception to the SU claim that "‘DCC seems intent on hiding behind 2016 Dept circulars to justify illogical planning decisions.’ 

"The reality is that planning authorities are legally required to have regard to planning guidance issued by the department in the form of circulars, irrespective of whether or not we agree with that guidance.

"Finally, if you genuinely believe that excess profits are being made in the PBSA market I am surprised the Students Union has not entered the market itself and provided lower-cost student accommodation for its members."

Mr Power acknowledged the role of the Government circular, but said: "UCDSU has no confidence in the DCC CEO", adding that "the dismissive attitude displayed ... is depressing."

Using student accommodation for tourism is 'contrary' to Government policy

