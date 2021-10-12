Nancy White: Older people can't afford to heat their homes

Nancy White: Older people can't afford to heat their homes

Nancy White at home in Lorrha, Co Tipperary: 'The number of weeks the fuel allowance is paid out should be increased to 32 weeks.' Picture: Brian Arthur

Tue, 12 Oct, 2021 - 02:00
Joyce Fegan

After spending her working life in the UK, North Tipperary woman Nancy White retired home to her village of birth, Lorrha, in 2005. Since then, she's been involved in her local community and in her local Active Retirement Ireland group – one she helped to set up in Lorrha.

She is also involved with the Regional and National Active Retirement Ireland organisation, so she knows firsthand the issues facing retired people in Ireland.

"Number one is the price of fuel," says Nancy, a cost that is continually rising.

"Last week I needed to fill up my tank of heating oil and I phoned the company up and I was told it would be 78c a litre but when the driver came to fill it three days later the price was now 81c a litre," says Nancy.

We need heating in our homes to maintain good health. I know older people sitting in their houses who can't afford to heat it and they cannot get turf from their own bogs. The price of wood has gone up too, we do need an increase in our fuel allowance." 

The current rate of fuel allowance for those who qualify is €28 a week for 28 weeks, however, Nancy says this amount and timespan are no longer in line with current temperatures or prices.

"The number of weeks the fuel allowance is paid out should be increased to 32 weeks. In October, we shouldn't be seeing the cold weather we are seeing – I had to turn on my heat last week. I think the fuel allowance should be increased to €35 per week," she says.

However, it isn't just about heating fuel, says Nancy, older people living in rural areas are reliant on a car for just about everything.

"We're in a very rural area here and you need your car to get around – that is an essential. I've noticed prices of petrol and diesel are going up nearly every week by a cent," says Nancy.

Another issue for retired people is access to medical cards due to the cost of prescriptions and medical treatment.

"The eligibility for benefits needs to be widened drastically for the medical card and other social benefits. Things need to be changed drastically for older people in Ireland," says Nancy.

With regard to the State pension, she would like to see it increased by €15 a week, and makes a key point when it comes to any changes the Government might make in the budget for older people.

The Government shouldn't look at an increase in fuel allowance as being a compensation for not giving an increase in State pension." 

Nancy says being a retired person can be very hard when trying to budget your finite pot of money with ever increasing prices in everything from groceries to just everyday living.

But money aside, mental health is another key area the Government should tend to when it comes to older people.

"Because of Covid, there are a lot of older people who are living on their own and there is the issue of mental health and depression. Things might look okay on the outside but you've no idea what's really going on in a person's life.

"There should be a lot more facilities available in mental health services for all age groups," says Nancy.

