'My teacher told me people didn’t usually get pregnant from rape'; Young people misinformed about sexual health, study finds

“My teacher told me people didn’t usually get pregnant from rape, something about not conceiving if your body goes through trauma.”

That was one of the answers given in a survey of young Irish people examining sexual misinformation in school and online.

The study, from Plan International Ireland’s Youth Advisory Panel (YAP), found that 85% of young people have been exposed to misinformation about sexual health.

More than 500 young people aged between 15-24 were surveyed for the research, titled “ KnoWhere To Go: Navigating sexual & reproductive health misinformation in school and online in Ireland”.

It found that 59% have encountered misinformation on the topic of birth control and contraception, while 61% had seen misinformation regarding LGBTI+ identified.

When it came to the issue of consent in sexual relationships, four in 10 young people have experienced misinformation.

The survey also found that four in five people said that they or someone they knew suffered negative effects from being misinformed about sexual health.

While social media and the internet were the biggest sources of where respondents encountered misinformation, school – with 29% citing it – was the number two source overall.

“While the provision of sexual health education in Ireland has frequently been described as outdated, this research demonstrates that the information students are receiving in schools is not only absent, but when it is delivered it is often inaccurate,” states the survey.

On the majority of topics relating to sexual health and education, social media and the internet was where the majority learned most of their information.

Two-thirds said they got most of their information about consent online, while 71% got information on the internet about unintended pregnancies and abortions.

The only category where school was named as the place people got most of their information about was on puberty and body changes for all genders.

Recommendations

The YAP has called for a number of recommendations to be carried out based on the research.

It includes a peer-led sexual health education programme to be introduced in each secondary school and an online resource developed to present factual, age-appropriate information on sexual health, developed in consultation with young people and trusted partners.

It is also calling for a compulsory Relationships and Sexuality Education curriculum that will be reformed in line with international best practice, and with a grounding in gender-transformative education, youth participation, and child rights.

Finally, the YAP is calling on the provision of comprehensive digital media literacy programmes, including, where possible, in school curricula, to meet the specific needs of girls and young women and support gender equality.

The report and the recommendations were brought to the office of the Taoiseach on Monday as part of an International Day of the Girl event.

Mairáad Butler 'takes over' the office of Taoiseach Micheál Martin. Picture: Julien Behal

It saw 19-year-old Mairéad Butler ‘take-over’ Micheál Martin’s office giving her the “opportunity to step into the shoes of leaders in roles traditionally dominated by men and inspire others to picture themselves in these roles someday”.

Speaking before the event, she said that she was “delighted” to take part, stating: “It’s not good enough in 2021 to say that no woman has ever held the office of Taoiseach.

“I hope girls across the country will see this and be able to envision themselves in this office one day!”

Ms Butler said she was “grateful” for the opportunity to bring the report before the Taoiseach saying that the “most concerning” responses were the ones relating to consent, contraception and LGBTI+ identities.

“The reality is that when young people are not armed with the right info on sexual and reproductive health, girls and young women are at particular risk of being subjected to sexual and gender-based violence and early pregnancy.

“We are adding our voice to those who have been calling for reform of the RSE curriculum for years now and are also asking for peer-led education and a centralised resource to be made available.”

Following the meeting, Mr Martin said they spoke about issues impacting girls and young women in Ireland and globally, including the extent of sexual and reproductive health misinformation young people are encountering.

“Mairéad’s passion for the advancement of women in public life was evident, and I have no doubt she has a bright future.

“She said she’s looking forward to one day seeing a woman in the Taoiseach’s office – I hope girls around Ireland are inspired to pursue a career in politics after seeing her in the Taoiseach’s seat today.”