Dyslexia Association says Leaving Cert is too narrow and unforgiving

The current system of assessment in senior cycle is “too narrow” and has an “unforgiving nature”, the Dyslexia Association of Ireland (DAI) has said.

The focus of Leaving Cert exams has been linked to mental health problems and stress among students.

In its submission to the Oireachtas education committee, which is currently examining the issue of Leaving Cert reform, DAI advocates for a change in how subjects are taught, how they are assessed, and the implementation of a strength-based approach to choice and progression.

The body calls for a wider methodology of assessment and spreading the load over the course of the two years in order to reduce the stress on students.

It wants a “holistic” approach to education, which places value on extra-curricular activities within the community, such as volunteering, student council, and sport.

“This would place a clear value on supporting our students to become active and informed citizens as they prepare to make the transition to life beyond school,” its submission states.

The DAI said it is its “particular concern” that students with additional learning needs are enabled to participate in their subjects through “meaningful differentiation of teaching".

At the moment teacher training is not adequately provided in relation to teaching students with dyslexia.

“We continue to call for mandatory training for all teachers on the identification and support of students with dyslexia, both as part of initial teacher training and in-service training.”

Approximately one in 10 students are believed to have dyslexia.

On assessment, the DAI said it is concerned at the “narrow methods” through which achievement is measured during senior cycle, and believes a range of methods within a continuous assessment framework is required.

“Achievement should be assessed utilising a range of formats instead of the unforgiving nature of the current system, of one final exam on one day in June,” the letter states.

“Alternative approaches could include written examinations with a mix of open and closed book formats (moving away from the notion of exams as simply memory exercises), classroom-based assessment, and increased use of projects and presentations to peers and teachers.”

It added: “This would not only allow young people to best display the application of their knowledge on particular subjects, but will also allow them to develop vital skills for post-school education and the workplace.”

Teachers’ unions have generally expressed support for spreading assessment over the two years, with a particular emphasis on projects or practical work.

However, they have said that this assessment must be evaluated externally and not by teachers themselves.

TUI general secretary Michael Gillespie warned that a move towards continuous assessment overseen by teachers in the Leaving Cert could end up increasing stress for students, lead to over-assessment and undermine public trust.