2,002 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed as HSE chief warns of rising hospitalisations 

Health officials have confirmed a further 2,002 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded.

It is the first time since August that the daily case total has topped 2,000. On August 25, 2,051 cases were recorded.

Some 354 people with the virus are in hospital and the number of hospitalisations is up from 308 at the start of the month.

The number of people in intensive care is at 73, up on a figure of 69 yesterday.

Dr Ronan Glynn, the deputy chief medical officer, said the case numbers recorded today reflect an "increased number of positive tests on specimens collected over the last three days".

However, he said that the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in the last seven days (8845 cases) is fewer than the previous seven days (9115 cases).

Dr Glynn said that the seven day moving average of daily cases at 1264 today, compared to 1302 a week ago.

“We will continue to monitor this situation closely to see if the trend in new infections over recent days is sustained," he said.

“If you are experiencing a high temperature, dry cough, or flu like symptoms please stay at home - do not go to work or socialise.

"To keep yourself and your family safe please continue to regularly wash your hands, wear a mask when appropriate, open windows and ventilate indoor spaces, and choose outdoors where possible for meeting others.”

The figures come as the head of the HSE urged caution as people return to more normal life.

Thankfully we're all getting on with our lives more. But just a need for caution. #COVID19 hospitalisations up 17% this week to 354,69 ICU. 67% of patients in ICU are not vaccinated (3% partially). The vaccines are protecting & helping us all to move on, with awareness. @HSELive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) October 8, 2021

Paul Reid said hospitalisations are up and around two-thirds of the patients in intensive care have not been vaccinated.

“Thankfully we're all getting on with our lives more,” Mr Reid said. “But just a need for caution".

“Covid-19 hospitalisations up 17% this week to 354 [with] 69 [in] ICU."

Mr Reid said that 67% of those in ICU are not vaccinated and 3% are only partially vaccinated.

“The vaccines are protecting and helping us all to move on, with awareness.”