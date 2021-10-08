Another 29 deaths in the North linked to Covid in latest weekly statistics

A further 29 deaths linked to Covid-19 have been recorded in Northern Ireland in the latest weekly update.

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) collated the number of fatalities in the week from September 25 to October 1.

They take the total number of coronavirus-linked deaths recorded by Nisra to 3,476, higher than the 2,565 reported by the Department of Health to the same date.

The Nisra figure is drawn from different data sources and is always higher than the department’s total as it provides a broader picture of the impact of Covid-19.

The department’s statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths and only include people who have tested positive for the virus.

The weekly release containing data on deaths registered during the week ending 1 October and information on Covid-19 related deaths was published this morning. https://t.co/vaztAy2uuX pic.twitter.com/3CcEkChCOt — NISRA (@NISRA) October 8, 2021

Nisra obtains its data from death certificates on which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the death took place or whether the patient tested positive.

The statistics agency reports its Covid data with a week lag.

The Nisra figure includes 2,367 deaths in hospital, 836 in care homes, 14 in hospices and 259 at residential addresses or other locations.

Nisra reported that up to October, the deaths of 1,096 care home residents were linked to Covid-19, 31.5% of all coronavirus-related deaths.

Separate analysis, based on the date of death registration, shows the provisional number of total deaths from all causes registered in Northern Ireland in the week ending October 1 was 380 – 29 less than the previous week but 86 more than the five-year average (2016-2020) of 294.

People aged 75 and over accounted for 74.5% of the Covid-related deaths registered between March 19 2020 and October 1 2021.