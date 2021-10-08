Tánaiste leads tributes to former UK Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire

The Tánaiste has led tributes to former UK Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire, who died yesterday evening aged 53.

Mr Brokenshire, 53, had been suffering from lung cancer.

Leo Varadkar said: "I just want to extend my condolences to his colleagues, family and friends he was somebody I met on many occasions, worked with for a period of time," Leo Varadkar said.

"I knew he knew he was unwell, didn't know it was as serious as it clearly was, He was a fine man, and very sorry to hear of his untimely death."

Chair of the Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee Fine Gael TD for Laois/Offaly, Charlie Flanagan, also expressed his condolences.

“It is with great sadness I heard of the death of James Brokenshire MP after a long and courageous battle with cancer," Mr Flanagan said.

“It was during his period as Northern Ireland Secretary that I got to know him very well and we have remained in contact since then. I am proud to have known him and to have worked with him."

Mr Flanagan said Mr Brokenshire was "a strong advocate of peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland" and "a dedicated Northern Ireland Secretary."

“In all my dealings with him, I found him courteous and a politician with a strong sense of duty and integrity. He was a person of character, someone who could be trusted.

“I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to his wife Cathrine and his children, his wider family and his many friends and colleagues in the Conservative Party.”

Mr Brokenshire, the Conservative MP for Old Bexley and Sidcup, died on Thursday evening with his family at his bedside. He had been in hospital since Sunday.

In September, Mr Brokenshire confirmed his lung cancer had “progressed” and he was starting a new line of treatment.

A family statement said his condition had rapidly deteriorated.

Mr Brokenshire was appointed UK Secretary of State for Northern Ireland in July 2016, but he resigned in January 2018 for health reasons

Mr Brokenshire resigned as security minister in July of this year after telling Boris Johnson that his recovery from lung cancer surgery in February was taking “longer than expected”.

“James was not only a brilliant Government minister as both Security and Immigration Minister at the Home Office and Secretary of State at the Northern Ireland Office and Ministry for Housing, Communities & Local Government, but a dedicated constituency MP, first for Hornchurch from 2005 to 2010, and then for Old Bexley & Sidcup for the past 11 years," his family said in a statement.

“But most importantly, he was a loving father to his three children, a devoted husband to Cathy and a faithful friend to so many.

“We would like to thank all the NHS staff, particularly those at Guy’s & St Thomas’ in London, who cared for James with such warmth, diligence and professionalism over the past three-and-a-half years.”