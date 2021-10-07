WHO plans to have 70% of global population vaccinated by mid-2022

People in poorer countries “remain exposed” to the “deadly” Covid-19, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The WHO said that people in poorer countries continue to be at risk while those in richer countries with high vaccination rates enjoy much greater protection as it announced plans to vaccinate 40% of the population of all countries by the end of the year.

The Strategy to Achieve Global Covid-19 Vaccination by mid-2022 was launched by the WHO to help “bring an end to what has become a two-track pandemic”.

The health body plans to have 70% of the global population vaccinated by the middle of next year.

The global vaccine target set for the end of September was not met by 56 countries.

A statement said that a target to vaccinate 10% of every country, economy and territory by the end of last month was set.

Of those who missed the target, the vast majority of these are countries in Africa and the Middle East.

“Science has played its part by delivering powerful, life-saving tools faster than for any outbreak in history,” said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“But the concentration of those tools in the hands of a few countries and companies has led to a global catastrophe, with the rich protected while the poor remain exposed to a deadly virus.

“We can still achieve the targets for this year and next, but it will take a level of political commitment, action and cooperation, beyond what we have seen to date.”

In Ireland, 87.52% of the eligible population (people aged 12 or above) have been fully vaccinated.

Three-step approach

The WHO said there should be a three-step approach to vaccination to achieve global targets.

That approach includes: All older adults, health workers, and high-risk groups of all ages, in every country vaccinated first, followed by the full adult age group in every country and lastly extended vaccination of adolescents.

The UN body said there will be enough supply to meet the targets if there is equitable distribution.

The WHO said in a statement: “Vaccinating 70% of the global population requires at least 11 billion vaccine doses.

“By the end of September, just over six billion doses had already been administered worldwide. With global vaccine production now at nearly 1.5 billion doses per month, there is sufficient vaccine from a supply perspective to achieve the global vaccination targets provided that there is equitable distribution of those doses.

“Substantial financing has already been invested to procure most of the required vaccine doses for low- and lower-middle-income countries through COVAX, the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT) and bilateral contracts.

“There needs to be additional investment to secure the remaining vaccine doses for these countries as well as investment to support in-country delivery.”

Amongst other things, the WHO has called on all countries to commit to equitable distribution of vaccines in line with the three-step approach.

For countries with high vaccine coverage, the WHO is calling on them to fulfil and accelerate vaccine dose-sharing and donation commitments to COVAX in the near term.

It is also calling on vaccine-producing countries to allow the free cross-border flow of finished vaccines and raw materials and calling on vaccine manufacturers to prioritise and fulfil COVAX and AVAT contracts as a matter of urgency.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stated: “Without a coordinated, equitable approach, a reduction of cases in any one country will not be sustained over time. For everyone’s sake, we must urgently bring all countries to a high level of vaccination coverage.”